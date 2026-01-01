In the past week, a new entry appeared on the Grokipedia Portal about a non-profit organization called The Brownstone Institute.

Brownstone Institute on Grokipedia

This marks a significant milestone in the effort of documenting true facts and information about what has happened in the last 5 years.

Besides the Brownstone Institute, we can also find many other interesting pages that are missing on the mainstream alternatives. For example, the section below maps the whole era of broad censorship that started during the pandemic years.

Censorship during COVID-19 Operation

“COVID-19 Misinformation and Election Content Controls”

Internet Censorship During The COVID-Pandemic

Here we find a lot of important information, such as why specific accounts on Twitter / X were targeted, who was behind it, and who ordered the censorship.

We can go deeper and discover that the critical moment in the history of the 2020 Covid Coup was the preliminary injunction in the case “Murthy v. Missouri” which happened on July 4, 2023, and stopped the ongoing censorship until the Supreme Court voided this decision in March 2024, which was already too late, as it allowed a critical time window for dissident groups to unite and regroup.

Murthy vs Missour, June 2023

COVID-19 vs Flu

If someone is interested in real events that happened during the so-called COVID-19 Pandemic, it is possible for example look up records of real mortality of the COVID-19 virus, which is following:

COVID Case Fatality Rate

COVID CFR

COVID-19 vs Seasonal Flu

COVID vs Flu

There are also debates, if the COVID-19 virus could have already been circulating since October 18, 2019 - around 6 months before the first lockdown.

First case of COVID-19

COVID-19 Scientific Analysis

Regarding the real COVID-19 scientific analysis, we can find a very comprehensive summary with these sections:

COVID-19 Scientific Analysis

Besides this, we can also look up many other similar scientific analyses of what exactly happened. For example:

Denis Rancourt's analysis of COVID-19 excess mortality patterns:

Denis Rancourt’s analysis of COVID-19 excess mortality

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko's Analysis of COVID-19 Public Health Response

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko’s Analysis of COVID-19 Public Health Response

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich analysis of COVID-19 response:

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich analysis of COVID-19 response

Origin of COVID-19

In case of COVID-19 origin via EcoHealth Alliance, Peter Daszak involment and Lab Leak there are still ongoing discussions, as the original scientific papers weren’t redacted yet, but the case is clear.

Dr. Sona Pekova noted, that the virus has been modified and has all signs of gain-of-function research.

COVID-19 Vaccines

With COVID-19 Vaccines, the official CDC and FDA guidance is still very vague, even though some sections finally refer to side-effects like myocarditis, blood clots, turbo cancer, heart attack and thrombosis, but they are not sufficiently accurate. Especially in light of real evidence, how bad those vaccine shots are.

Strangely enough, there is a page with a list of “COVID-19 deaths among vaccine critics” but completely missing a more important page related to “Deaths due to COVID-19 vaccine” which would be overwhelming, but sadly, Grok, due to CDC and FDA guidance, rejects this page.

Nevertheless, as a good start, there is a page about the recent death of Norwegian athlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken who died last week at age 27 after he developed myocarditis in 2022 after third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Death of Norwegian athlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken due to COVID-19 vaccine

For me now, the case is closed. The only remaining unknown is how deadly, the COVID-19 vaccine really was. Otherwise, it was all just political theater with censorship. COVID-19 wasn't deadly or dangerous, and what they did wasn't at all about health, it was a political battle for power.