You know, I said I wouldn’t do this anymore, but why not. Why not philosophize a bit.

What is narrative?

So, lately I’ve somehow dropped out of that intellectual narrative, or whatever it is we’ve actually been living in. But what even is a narrative? Today I was holding a book at the hairdresser’s named “How to improve your Story Telling”. It was something about the telling of narratives.

Alright, briefly, without writing a whole book about it – a story is something imaginary (an idea) that we tell someone about what either happened, is happening, or how the world works. There are real stories and unreal ones. We call the unreal ones fairy tales.

A narrative is basically a story about what I did today, for example. You can leave something out, swap something, describe something in detail, shape the characters and their personalities. That one is evil, that one is good, this happened because someone did something or it was reaction to something.

Those are narratives, and we’ve been living in them for about five years now. In a made-up story. We’ve probably been living in them for much longer, but the latest one is extra insane. Personally, I’ve already gotten lost in those narratives, because the things people claim simply aren’t based on facts or reality. They are not logical anymore.

Before, science relatively had some credibility, and so did the experts or elites. We believed they don't make things completely up. You may ask now: What is credibility or belief? Credibility or belief is when you say that a material can withstand 120 degrees Celsius and won’t melt, and that actually holds true. Or when you say the way to the Alps is through Venice and then by car up to the right toward the cottage, and if you get there, you believe that person knows the way or the map.

And that brings us to an interesting thing: it looks like the narrators of the narrative have switched. Now different people are telling the story.

I’ve been thinking about what story I should still tell. Or what should be developed further. For myself, I think we’re returning to some kind of normal. For example, on the Dark Horse Podcast there was recently this topic: Is Racism Necessary?

But now someone tell me, what is the question now? Why is the West going to hell? Why has totalitarianism returned? What were these last five years? What was Fascim? How is it possible that people are so corrupt and evil? How come there’s so much corruption everywhere? What’s going on with the immigrants? Why did they have to do the Great Reset? How come it wasn’t the end of history?

Actually, the person closest to Hitler today is Zelensky more than anyone else. Again, he’s a leadership figure supported by Western interests to continue total war. In his case, it’s even worse, as he has no ideology, just profit. Which means he won’t commit suicide if Ukraine completely dies off. Zelensky would commit suicide if someone took all his money and show West his true face, that would be a true disaster for him.

I don’t know which burning question is on people’s minds. Maybe I’m even glad about that. When I mentioned corruption, I lastly wrote that COVID was corruption.

That still holds, but you know, in all those debates I still think that more than the health aspect, what’s important is the today ideology – the so-called Great Reset.

Ideology of 21th Century

The Great Reset is actually not that complicated. The plan was simple:

Scare people

Introduce a real lockdown of society – literally lock them in their apartments

Plug them into the grid

Chip them and then control who can go where through central management

In short, it was what you see in the graph below. Nothing more. Just scare them, lock them up, connect them to the control grid, brainwash them, and then control them via digital phones and QR codes.

Why did anyone even try it? Because the idea that it was possible had penetrated the upper levels. And to a certain extent, it really did work.

Would you rather talk to AI, television, or social media than to your own children, parents, or friends? We’ll arrange it. You don’t have to go anywhere, just stay on our online channel and it’ll work.

The Control Center

Most intellectuals saw it as an opportunity to strengthen their position and stay in charge. To transform democracies into one big global government.

A certain group didn’t like that, and so a war broke out over control of the Great Reset and Control Center. In the picture below you can see a graphic representation – Trump is the red little creature, Elon could be the green or blue one, and I’ll play the little creature with blue hair and a yellow shield.

Well, in the end we got control of the Control Center back.

If we relate this to the expectations everyone had – that society wouldn’t let itself be locked down, that it would protect its values, democracy, and all that nonsense – it turns out that’s not the case.

The theory of libertarianism is probably a good personal ideology, but in reality the vast majority of people basically live in a system where they voluntarily hand over control through the Control Center.

It makes sense – it’s simply better not to worry about too many things and trust that the experts in the Control Center will do it better for us. Most people see it that way and have no problem with it. As long as the system gives them what they want, they don’t care what it does to others. If the Control Center supplies them, they won’t have a problem with anything it does on the side or against unknown people.

All that amazement about how this could have happened, why no one did anything, why no one talks about it, how they could have allowed it, how they could have let Western civilization collapse, what about the children, morality, etc. The important fact to realize is that around 80% of people got plugged into that central grid and didn’t find it strange at all. Simply put, we’re under the control of experts, and whatever they say is best for us is correct.

From that it follows quite simply – and I’ve said this somewhere before – for our older postwar generation, politics (the experts) is a religion. They don’t care what morality, their family, friends, or God say, but what the experts and politicians say. And that’s reason why all of it was and is still happening. People are connected, supplied, and live thanks to the Control Center.

What we experienced in the last five years was a demonstration of what happens when someone takes over the Control Center, sets up a new system, and tries to reduce the population and turn the mechanisms of the control grid against its users.