The COVID regime dissolved with Trump’s return to the White House
Even though it may seem unbelievable to some, the COVID crisis was resolved after Trump returned to the White House. How is that possible? Quite simply.
Trump did the following:
- Published the true origin of the COVID-19 virus on the website www.covid.gov
- Unblocked censorship and the apparatus that claimed it was a deadly virus while censoring all information that didn’t align with the former CDC lead by Rochelle Walensky.
- Withdrew from the WHO, which started the entire COVID-19 pandemic
- Appointed RFK Jr. to head HHS and began reforming the CDC
- Released the Epstein documents, in which both Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein discuss the pandemic
- Cancelled all subsidies through USAID that originally funded research on this virus
- Returned to the military those service members who had been discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine
- Cancelled most of Biden’s executive orders, which were signed with an autopen and were responsible for many of these crazy policies including vaccine mandates
- Uncovered corruption in Minnesota, which was apparently the same as during the COVID money transfers
- Began suing the BBC and cancelled funding to media and universities that spread COVID propaganda