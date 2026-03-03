Even though it may seem unbelievable to some, the COVID crisis was resolved after Trump returned to the White House. How is that possible? Quite simply.

Trump did the following:

- Published the true origin of the COVID-19 virus on the website www.covid.gov

- Unblocked censorship and the apparatus that claimed it was a deadly virus while censoring all information that didn’t align with the former CDC lead by Rochelle Walensky.

- Withdrew from the WHO, which started the entire COVID-19 pandemic

- Appointed RFK Jr. to head HHS and began reforming the CDC

- Released the Epstein documents, in which both Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein discuss the pandemic

- Cancelled all subsidies through USAID that originally funded research on this virus

- Returned to the military those service members who had been discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine

- Cancelled most of Biden’s executive orders, which were signed with an autopen and were responsible for many of these crazy policies including vaccine mandates

- Uncovered corruption in Minnesota, which was apparently the same as during the COVID money transfers

- Began suing the BBC and cancelled funding to media and universities that spread COVID propaganda