The NATO summit took place this week, and it was interesting to watch the reactions. Thanks to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022, I was able to follow the conversations between our “leaders” directly, without any editing or intermediaries like the media.

It’s interesting to follow the coverage in various media outlets and see what they cut out or highlight, etc. For example, the Financial Times showed a clip of Trump with Zelensky, in which he tells him that they’ll get licenses and that they have good relations.

But what’s missing from that is that he also spoke with Putin, expects the war to end, and tells Zelenskyy directly that his people will soon return home—along with other interesting details that don’t fit into the narrative expected by Politico and others.

Newspapers then spin it in various ways to make it clear that Republicans are the bad guys and everything else is fine. If they wanted to, there could be Fauci on front page but that’s probably not wanted right now.

But back to Covid. The media has been doing this the whole time, and in fact, that’s their purpouse and bread — stirring up hate and pitting people against each other, not informing them, we know that already.

The Real Situation exposed by COVID

I read a great summary named “Here’s what I think really happened with Covid” by Bill Rice where he describes the real story with Covid, and in my view, it’s a very accurate. It was conspirancy and it’s still ongoing, otherwise this would be regular conversation between people.

I also caught a glimpse of an interview with Gigi Foster about corruption and how mobs form, or how the Minions—or people—actually act opportunistically in real life.

These are good descriptions of the current situation and of how society and the average person function today. It’s actually a valid model that describes the reality.

In other words, if we believe that 80% of society will not collaborate in the event of a crisis like the one in Germany during World War II, we’ll be unpleasantly surprised if that happens. Similarly, if we place unlimited faith in God even though we have clear evidence that the population is changing—and, for example, only 29% believe in God—we will again be surprised when people do not act according to the sermons and do not defend the churches. Actually, they destroy them under the Woke ideology.

Likewise, if the white population is already a minority in many places and the wave of immigration predominates, we cannot expect that the principles and education from the 1950s–1980s will hold any value there. They know nothing of these things and do not act in accordance with them. On the contrary, African shamanism, for example, may have a greater influence than Christianity.

These are the facts—and they are the ones we can work with. And intellectuals should work with them. Once we accept reality (instead of avoiding it) it is possible to predict and also change the future.

Toby Rogers has, whether he likes it or not, begun to accept the reality of the world.

And correctly from this he draws logical conclusions that subsequently can have real impact on future.

And I agree with him—the situation is very bad. I also expected that the previous generation would have a long-term plan, but it seems they were basing their thinking solely on scientific developments from around 1930 to 1970? I wrote about this in “How We Lost Brain Trust.”

The Covid Injections

As for vaccines, I accepted a few months or a year or two ago that those vaccines actually killed quite a few people. I’ll say it again: that virus had a mortality rate of seasonal flu, so whatever was in that injection was pointless.

Even if they’d just given you a placebo or water into your vein, what’s the point? It’s still a risk—a faulty needle, air in the syringe—someone is still injecting something into your vein. I avoid that, just as I avoid drugs like cocaine and others, I don’t like needles unless it’s absolutely necessary, like during anesthesia or in a hospital. First and foremost, this was simply unnecessary, and second, it actually killed and maimed quite a few thousands people.

But that’s just the way it is, I’ll leave it to the scientists to calculate—once they stop playing politics—how many people actually died from a virus similar to the flu—or in reality from the resulting measures and other factors.

But now back to the main points: I still believe—and remain convinced even now, after it’s clear that it was Fauci which lied to Congress and funded COVID research, whom the Democrats are covering for and who received a pardon from Biden—that the COVID operation and the entire “Woke” movement, including racism, gender issues, LGBTQ+, etc., were primarily intended to remove Trump.

I’ll say it again: COVID was a Woke revolution against Trump, and Trump’s victory was the solution.

Personally, I think this corresponds to reality. And it’s a theory worth considering. When it comes to policies and what Trump is really doing, he’s putting things back the way they’re supposed to be.