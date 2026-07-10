World Insights

World Insights

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
Jul 11

Thanks for mentioning my article. I enjoyed your analysis. re shots, they all hurt. I almost always have a sore arm for a day or 2 after I get one. I would rather not have a sore arm. They terrify and traumatize children. Pets too.

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