Once again I find myself at a point where I somehow don’t know what to write about. In principle, you could write about anything, because everything is in a terrible state or in ruins and you’ll probably be the first to describe in your own words what’s really going on.

Maybe at some point I’ll start writing only in bullet points again, because expanding on all of it is insane work.

But to the essential point: I still stick to the line that it would be good to understand how the world works and what’s going on.

Sources about last 5 years

For that I tried to look at what sources exist that would map the events of the last 4–5 years in more detail.

There aren’t many of them, and most are those “high-level” sociological-geopolitical works with political-philosophical teaching. Personally, I don’t think it’s necessary to colour it somehow — simply put, a totalitarian regime is the same whether you wrap it in 20 chapters or say it right at the beginning.

You can easily put “Analysis of lockdown books and essays” into Grok and you’ll get a list. The published or peer-reviewed ones are the more “wrapped-up” ones, where you shuffle terms like power grab, the suppression of democratic norms, etc. But in essence, someone simply seized power by force and shut down discussion together with the suppression of dissidents.

Then there’s a more interesting category, mostly published at the time it was happening, i.e. roughly between 2020–2021, which is the category of “dissidents” and “conspiracy theories.” But in my view, you can find a fairly realistic explanation there.

Actually, those people were right since beginning and were correctly suppressed by regime as it could spark counter-revolution.

For my part, I think (and it probably will be so) that the lockdown was primarily intended to decimate the population into a form of zombies and seize power by the elites so that they would then have easier control over them.

I think, given the results, it corresponds quite well. Fine, you have people who are supposed to control the elites, and so you simply stepped on them a bit, suffocated them, censor, ban and poisoned them so that they could no longer exercise that control. Quite simple.

The Famous Covid-19 Vaccines

With those COVID-19 vaccines and the rest of the filth: the official position now is that no vaccines are 100% safe. All vaccines have a risk, and given that there were billions of doses, the side effects are in a small percentage. Let’s say 1 in a thousand.

Straight up: that stupidity should never have been mass-distributed or ordered as mandatory. We all know that, but most people are stupid that they didn’t realise it when it was happening. Which is the main error.

You then have the reports of those side effects in VAERS and also in those questionnaires about disabilities. The increase there is about 5 million people from 2020 to 2024.

Which would probably also correspond to VAERS. Let’s say that 10% is reported, so in the US it’s 10,350,940 side effects and directly 197,480 deaths. These numbers can be calculated from excess mortality and other systems, but it will be somewhere around there.

Now to society: more and more people and opinions agree that roughly around ¾ of society must be completely dull. Or let’s call them NPCs, idiots, robots, plastic people, zombies or something like that.

Definition of a zombie

That mention of zombies caught my attention a bit, because I recently wrote about religion and that brainwashing or mass formation seems to me similar to those zombie movies.

The definition of a zombie is supposedly:

A reanimated corpse or undead creature that has lost higher brain function. It typically moves by instinct (often to consume flesh or brains), shows no free will, memory, or complex thought, and is usually driven by a virus, magic, or some other external force.

That seems familiar to me from the mass formation and lockdown, so I asked for an analysis of whether it’s the same, and supposedly it’s literally not.

No, not literally like a zombie — and the definitions are related but not identical. Someone under hypnosis or in mass formation does not behave like a fictional zombie. Zombies in the popular sense have no higher cognition, no free will, and operate only on basic drives. Real hypnosis and mass formation produce heightened suggestibility, narrowed attention, and reduced critical evaluation of the dominant idea or narrative. People still retain significant agency and can often resist suggestions that strongly conflict with their values.

But to me it seems quite similar…

Someone who acts without independent thought or free will — a person who mindlessly follows instructions, a crowd, or an ideology. This is the sense used in the original X post when asking whether hypnosis or mass formation turns people into “zombies.”

Zombies also don’t celebrate Christmas and stupidly follow mask-mandate orders, but that probably doesn’t belong here.

Anyway.

Final Destination

I started watching older films again and the film Final Destination caught my interest — it’s a whole series and, for example, the second or third one are good. There you completely see today’s situation: “No, nothing’s happening, you’re making it up, I’m not going anywhere” and bang, he’s dead or a ladder flies through his head.

Which makes me think that actually this week in Spain there was another accident with those high-speed trains.

Look, rather than constantly insisting on some nonsense, it seems better to me to admit reality. If we live in such a society, then so be it. That’s just how it turned out somehow.

But rather than constantly messing around with some fear and waiting for “someone to fix it,” it seems better to face it head-on and simply expect that those bastards mean it seriously. And if it’s going to come, then it’s better to watch out and know where one stands.