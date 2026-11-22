I decided to make a detour and write a few thoughts on the economy. We’re in that stretch between a massive boom, wealth creation, money printing or crash - so called Schrödinger’s economy.

That said, I don’t think it makes much sense to stock up heavily. I recently got a bit excited in the shop (no masks, full regals, no police with QR code) and bought a bunch of meat, only to watch it expire within a week and end up in the trash. As the proverb goes, big eyes…never-mind.

Stockpiling is useful when everything is genuinely shut down. Otherwise it’s better to stay able to trade and simply replenish the things that need to stay fresh - bread, meat, and the rest. So called, just in time or a weekly shopping.

There are exceptions, of course. Something like dwarf bread really does last a long time - sometimes weeks or even months. You can later use it to hammer a nail or drop it into soup.

The H1B Visa Scam

But back to the main point. What’s striking about the recent outages is that most of the IT world already treats data loss or a database going down as normal.

This has been the case since around 2016, when large-scale outsourcing really accelerated—mostly to India, Asia, Brazil, Ukraine, Thailand and other low-wage countries.

How did it become so easy to outsource such critical work to India? The main mechanism has been the H-1B visa. (We’ll look at related scams like day-care learning centers and migration next time.)

Here are some telling numbers:

H-1B summary (FY 2016–FY 2025)

Over the past decade USCIS approved roughly 3.8–3.9 million H-1B petitions (not unique people). Filings totaled about 4.2 million.

Country of birth

India: roughly 70–76 % every year (around 2.7–2.9 million approvals)

China: roughly 9–13 % (stable second place)

India + China: 82–87 % combined

All other countries: each under about 1.5 %

U.S. tech giants (Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Google, Apple) now dominate new H-1B approvals. Indian IT services firms (TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, HCL, Wipro, etc.) have cut new approvals sharply—the top seven Indian-based firms are down about 70 % since FY 2015 and about 37 % year-over-year in 2025. They still rank high in total volume because of the large existing workforces that need extensions.

Occupations

Computer-related jobs: roughly 60–65 % of all approvals (by far the largest group). This covers software developers, systems analysts, programmers, and related IT roles.

Architecture, engineering & surveying: about 9–10 %.

Education: about 5–6 %.

Administrative specializations: about 5–6 %.

Medicine & health: about 4–5 %.

Everything else (math/science, life sciences, management, etc.): the remaining 10–15 %.

It makes you wonder why these companies import so much talent from abroad. The answer is fairly straightforward. They have to satisfy certain processes and need people for specific roles that would be expensive to fill with domestic labor. Hiring from other countries is simply cheaper and also nobody cares about quality or labor law.

That can be for example a fact-checking centers where staff verify that what you say matches WHO guidance. Or it can mean checking that vaccines comply with FDA rules. All according to company policy, no matter what regular law would say. Also Twitter, Microsoft, Google and all other companies participated in it heavily. Even X and others. The current Grok automation, is basically replacement for the H1b visas and Indian imported IT workers.

Meta adds another fact checking partner in India economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/meta-adds-another-fact-checking-partner-in-india/articleshow/93135746.cms

A great deal of infrastructure, data processing, call centers, and systems got outsourced. Quality stopped to matter. Whether someone in India can see everything, or whether user data is bouncing around the world, doesn’t really concern people. Even your private messages are scanned and probably some administrators in IT centres have good fun with it. Most of these companies primarily make money by scamming their users.

Look at Meta, Twitter, Google, and the rest. They mainly collect user data and use it for tracking, profiling, and manipulation. Providing a service is secondary, collecting data and shaping behavior is the point. That’s reason, why after they added “geolocation” on X it showed, that most of active users advocating for some immigration policy are located either Nigerian, Pakistan, Indian or elsewhere. It makes sense, India has 1.4 billion of people. That’s huge compared to US or Europe numbers.

Scam With Your Friends

There’s even a game on Steam called “Scam With Your Friends” where your job is to trick people into handing over a credit-card number or social-security number so you can drain their account. It’s quite something.



store.steampowered.com/app/4954910/Scam_With_Your_Friends

So the fact that IT infrastructure keeps falling apart isn’t especially surprising. Over the last few years these systems have reached the point where they fail daily and people then manually restore backups or patch (copy, paste) things into what they think should be the correct state. Daily restarts because servers keep crashing have become fairly routine.

Everyone more or less knows this, so it’s good that Trump has started doing something about it. Of course, none of the people who profit from the arrangement are going to write about it. These scams stay semi-legal only until someone points them out—just like the COVID scam. Then everyone suddenly sees what a stupid fraud it was and how thoroughly the system was abused.

The Trump administration is suspending Microsoft from a green card program, alleging fraud

apnews.com/article/h1b-visa-program-vance-microsoft-e7b3a407f822702b269ee277d21343ea

That’s one of the long-running scams a lot of people relied on. Just to touch briefly on COVID scam again—an interesting detail.

Search for “covid was scam” and the results differ sharply depending on the engine. In Brave Search (which already signals in its name that it’s not afraid) you get fairly ordinary results describing the COVID fraud. Run the same search in Google and the top results are still the usual “this is misinformation, a conspiracy theory, and it’s not true.”

That doesn’t say anything about the substance. It only shows that Google is still clinging to that narrative. The results are tightly managed so they stay aligned with whoever is shaping or funding them.