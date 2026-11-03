After a quiet weekend during which Donald Tusk ordered the police to mobilize and seize the Polish Constitutional Court by force. Now another drama is unfolding on the Eastern Front.

The German army is visibly present in Warsaw, Western countries are doing everything they can to provoke an incident near Kaliningrad, and reports are already coming out of Ukraine about so-called “torture chambers” where Zelensky’s regime is allegedly holding Ukrainians and torturing them under the supervision of special forces.

The Hidden Civil War

After six years of people largely ignoring what looks like a hidden civil war — fought with the army, police, and security services — we can probably treat false-flag operations, the “made-up pandemic,” semi-military coups, and mass brainwashing as normal features of how the West is governed.

COVID is over, and if almost no one is asking why they were locked in their homes or told they were going to die the next day, then it has simply been accepted as normal.

Of course it was a cover story, like almost everything else these days, but that quietly kills the old idea of enlightened, well-informed citizens steering democracy and deciding the country’s direction.

If such a group of people really existed, they would have to ask how their rulers managed to get things so badly wrong. I’ve looked for serious discussion of this and found almost nothing. Most of our NPCs seem to have treated the whole period as a glitch in the Matrix and simply moved on.

Consequences of 80% NPCs

Let’s go back to what it means if roughly 80% of the population are NPCs, or if they simply need mass formation in order to function. That isn’t unusual — most people want a religion or a group to belong to.

What it does mean is that the old idea of one democratically governed state no longer holds. The real contest is no longer about external enemies, as we’re constantly told, but an internal struggle for power — a civil war between two or more groups inside the country. That’s what the current geopolitical fight is actually about. It’s not about defending democracy, it’s about one group taking control at the expense of everyone else.

There is no belief

That also answers the old questions about why people do nothing and how they can tolerate all of this. Since COVID, it’s clear that most people no longer believe in the kind of moral, religious framework that Christianity once provided. Whether through biology, drugs, psychology, sects, coaches, clans, or podcasts, they have drifted away from any coherent personal standard.

I am saying that simply as a fact. It’s not anything religionist but simply, if there is kitty being killed by wolf, will you react or do something or not? If you just walk around, then you are either under drugs, hypnosis or your moral compass is down. Or, even more accurate now, you will justify it with some “ideology”, where it’s normal.

It depends who is your priest, coach or guidance giver. If it’s the mainstream media or people, then yes. They will tell you, that you are right and correct, to do so. Back to NPCs in 21th century.

Those NPCs don’t really have their own decision-making system that tells them what to do. They lack a consistent worldview and instead treat survival as simply doing whatever the currently strongest group requires. Little bit similar to Zombies.

The real currency of intellectuals

That’s why academics, philosophers, intellectuals and the rest can breeze past COVID and everything else. Their real currency isn’t truth, intelligence, description of reality or originality — it’s loyalty to the system and the willingness to keep promoting it. That’s what they’re for, and they know it.

The same applies to doctors, nurses, culture, priest and the rest. Their loyalty is not primarily to patients, but to whoever pays them — which is the state, through insurance. Not the patients.

The idea of “bottom-up” change

For any real bottom-up change to happen, ordinary people (assuming we still believe every citizen should understand what’s going on and decide accordingly) would first have to start actually discussing and analyzing events and their causes. They would have to actually reflect, on what happened in past and why. Many are simply not willing or incapable of doing that. They can only march forward.

The fact that almost none of this is happening now tells us it probably won’t happen later either. There are many reasons, but as long as the system keeps paying, the excesses will keep being ignored. It’s simply the path of least resistance.

There’s also the question of whether most NPCs even realize that mass formation and hypnosis are working on them. If they still believe the information they were given was true, you can feed them almost anything through TikTok or mainstream propaganda.

So we come back to the same point: for anything to change, the people who own the media and the top group that tells everyone else what to do have to change. Ordinary people will not do it themselves.

It may be tied to illiteracy or low time preference. Either way, that’s the situation.

This is the current state of “democracy” in the West. It has become something else — mainly a system for controlling mass formation — and it looks much closer to oligarchy than to the rule of individual citizens.

The practical reality is that if voters or NPCs can be manipulated this easily, sooner or later something like what happened in Ukraine will occur: the army or oligarchic interests simply take over the institutions. Why wouldn’t they? If citizens don’t force real control over their own money and institutions through the available mechanisms, organised and well-funded groups will find a way to drain them.