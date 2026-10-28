While writing my last piece about Elon taking over Twitter and how it all actually unfolded, something else came back to me.

What I entered the whole Covid Battle in 2021 the first article I wrote wasn’t about health, genetic mutations, or wars at all. It was about how “Google makes us stupid.”

It was about the Internet, and even back in 2020–2021 I already had a feeling the two things were connected. I have been watching since 2015 how blogs were dying off and everything was getting centralised into social networks. At the time I still thought it was just a phase and that we’d eventually go back to people having their own sites and writing whatever they wanted.

Save The Internet 2021

That didn’t happen. Already back then I wrote down what I thought was actually going on. That was the Network of Trust proposal and Save the Internet 2021. I’ve dug the old pieces out of the archive if anyone wants to see them - it’s just snippets from first page.

Save The Internet 2021

Network Of Trust

What came after that? I realized the Internet had long stopped being run by academics. Politicians and governments were already seriously controlling and monitoring it.

Attempts to reclaim the Internet

I got this after watching reclaimthenet.org get built, seeing the Internet’s manifesto quietly rewritten around stakeholders, and watching the biggest social networks and tech companies start working with governments to decide what people are allowed to say.

To me, that was the real story — not the noise about the disease and the panic around it.

The World Wide Web

Why am I bringing this up? Even in 2017 this was already a problem. A public Internet fully controlled by the government and the military, where you log in with an ID from your citizen card, is a very specific thing. That’s the control grid everyone keeps talking about. It’s just the Internet — more centralized and institutionalized.

The World Wide Web originally came out of Britain. It was later expanded to other countries, which got their own country-code domains — .ch for Switzerland, .es for Spain, .it for Italy, and so on. Above all of that, much like the UN, sits ICANN, which manages the domain names and makes access through domains and IP addresses possible.

Once I realized most people have no idea what an IP address or a domain actually is, it made sense why almost no one notices this shift. For them the Internet is just something you connect to. It’s always worked that way, so whatever is happening behind it doesn’t interest them.

Comply or face punishment

It should, but just like during Covid, most people don’t care what’s going on underneath. We stay inside the system. If the government doesn’t explicitly say the Internet has to be shut down, then there’s no problem. Same logic as with the restrictions: if someone orders it, you comply or face punishment. If it’s not ordered, you don’t have to do anything.

That’s different from someone who is more “intelligent.” That person also does the unwritten things — the ones that are useful or beneficial even when there’s no immediate punishment for ignoring them. It’s interesting, because it suggests a large part of the population already operates on low time preference.

They mainly do what they see others doing, or what carries a clear risk of punishment from the authorities.

We keep returning to the idea that the population is getting dumber across different topics, so this might actually be real.

Evolution of Social Media

Back to the Internet. After spending time with Grok and seeing how the other models behave, I don’t think the Internet is what most people still imagine it to be. I wrote about this earlier in the “Evolution of Social Media” series. I think Internet is now mostly Social Media Evolution.

The point of information and communication isn’t just to talk or pass things around because we’re bored. The point is to transfer information that lets someone make a decision or take an action that produces a real result.

You can have excellent information systems, communicate constantly, and censor everyone — but if in the real world you lose a war or you have cancer, none of it matters.

Internet is mostly cyber warfare

A lot of the Internet today is used for cyber operations and political manipulation. That, more than anything else, seems to be its main purpose right now.

I’ve said this elsewhere, but looking at things like Grok and the large data centers, I think the direction is toward cutting the open Internet off as a whole and keeping only private networks or rooms — spaces that only specific people can enter.

Think of it like private discussion networks. You create a room, put the people you want in it, and they can write, talk, draw, or mess around however they like. When it’s no longer needed, you either download everything or it gets deleted. And it’s locked so no one outside can get in.

Private discussion networks (PDN)

It would be a reversed model. By default, anything connecting to the Internet is treated as a bot unless proven otherwise. A real person could verify themselves (biometrics or something similar) and then be treated as human for a limited window — say 24 hours.

This seems likely to happen because the Internet is no longer a network of personal blogs and people. It’s a network of computers and bots. If you actually want to talk to humans, you create an encrypted room, invite them in, and talk there. That changes how the Internet works, at least the way I see it.

The same logic applies to regions. We already saw a version of this on X when they started showing locations and clearing out bots. A lot of the 2020 election narrative ran on exactly that — accounts claiming to be American voters that were actually coming from India, Somalia, and elsewhere.

We’ll see where it goes. Personally, using the approach from “How to Protect Yourself on the Internet,” I already built a small private bubble for my own use some time ago. It’s not a big step from there to registering people into a system and giving them access so they can write, share or publish.

I think that’s the actual path if you still want something like social networks after the open Internet. It has to exist outside the big social platforms — through whatever tools make sense — but not in a place where a million other people can just do the same thing. There has to be a real conversation first: you talk to the person, they say they want to try it, and then you set up the connection.

That part matters more than people think. The connection lasts as long as it makes sense, and then, like any other relationship, it fades when there’s no more reason to keep it, new ones form, old ones sometimes come back. Facebook, Twitter, and the rest never worked that way. You click once and it stays forever.

I don’t expect anyone in academia, or any centralized or commercial project, to build this. Commercial incentives are completely different from social ones, and governments understand that very well. Publishing proposals is pointless — they’ll just turn it into a global ID system and more control. I already see that.