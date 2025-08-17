Looking back, I have to admit that those were very busy times.

We have been looking around, peeking into the future, unpacking the trauma, protecting our selves on Internet, enjoying a regular day in liberal order, trying to understand what happened, predicting winner of USA elections, celebrating victory, hacking humans, philosophizing about history, traveling and many other interesting experiences.

Now it looks, that dust has settled and the question is, where we should focus our attention next. The problem seems to be, that our predictions were correct.

Some people might take it as good indicator and in essence it is but for society as whole it also means, that we are in deep troubles. I don't want to analyze here why, how and for what purpose. The trends and indicators are simply not good. If you eat junk food, sit the whole day and do nothing, you won't be athletic and healthy in the future. That’s guaranteed.

As Ed Dowd put it, we will have to live with the implications and also probably in the system which is currently around us.

The Direction

The most rational way is trying to break out and free your self from the herds of snowflakes, lemmings and suicidal thinking people.

That in essence also means leave alone the heritage and baggage which turned out to be rotten. Yes, we are polite to our thinkers, academics, philosophers, diplomats and elders from previous times but when they manage to observe so many horrors of covid times unopposed, then probably their judgment is not good and shouldn't be taken in consideration for the future.

The same is true about mass-society, if the majority of people are so susceptible to fascism and don't have any self-preservation instincts, it is better not to rely on them for critical decisions.

To give one example, I still can not understand, how those people could not only don't notice, that something is wrong but even when you tell them, that something is wrong or suspicious, they simply continue, proudly go poison themselves and then greenlight destruction of society. They are the ones who could have done something, were informed and should have done something, but did nothing, and even blocked those who wanted to resist.

New Traditional Woke

Strangely, maybe some revival of Woke but with correct direction could be beneficial. Yes, people didn't notice, that someone is trying to kill them and replace with immigrants. Maybe those people are the problem and if they wouldn't be collaborating and blocking the one who stood up against it, it wouldn't be successful.

As the Woke ideology was aimed also against them, they would be sacrificed sooner or later anyway, they acted only as useful idiots. I think the useful idiots need to be directed to not destroy their own nations and it seems that the useful idiots are probably the main problem and drivers of the destruction.

That is also valid for the religion and Christianity. If Christian priests act only as useful idiots, they are destroying true religion and blocking the real followers from their spiritual growth.

So maybe some Realism Compassion or probably Traditionalism is more correct. The return to the traditions is most accurate.

Saying the truth

How we can achieve it? Simply by saying the truth.

The truth is that Europe and Western democracies are corrupted to the tinniest bit of their system. They are completely ineffective and either obsolete or on bring of collapse. And what we do, when something is ineffective, obsolete or on bring of collapse?

We change it, so it can again prosper, breathe and be healthy.

Trump is good beginning, he is shaking it as much he can and that’s good. It needs to be shaken, till the people won't feel again, that the direction is right or at least some part of leadership are doing something good. In Europe, we are far away from it.

But that’s the correct direction, reject the imprisoned heritage, corrupted norms and all the stupidity from last years. Grasp the new “reset” after Covid and embrace new things and leaderships based on traditionalism.

Ideally, leadership should consist of people who weren't discredited during covid and have beneficial or excellent skills for society. I do believe it will happen naturally, as we saw under MAGA and MAHA coalition.

The nature will sooner or later manifest who is stronger and weaker, as we see now on example of Ukraine - Russia war. You can pretend and fake it, but the reality will manifest itself.

My wish

My last wish is for the Western thinkers, philosophers and intellectuals. Culture is very important and if you can't grasp the complexity of the modern world, just admit it. Don't continue on wrong path or stay silent when you see the destruction around. It’s better to say “I don't know” and allow discussion, than to pretend everything is fine.

I can testify to you, that if you step down from the golden cage you can see a lot of interesting and very challenging battles in the real world around you, even between common people. You just need to allow it or try paths, which are unknown to you. And it’s much more fun, every battle is new, and even the professional can be defeated when is presented with an unknown approach for the first time.

That’s my wish for the West. Maybe it can recover or maybe not, but still it’s worth to give it a try.