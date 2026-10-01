The narrative is covered for at least a week ahead. So back to a slightly more real world.

There are hundreds of things that ought to be fixed. From what has been surfacing lately, it is clear that someone has been intellectually destroying society and the foundations of common sense for a good 10–15 years, maybe longer.

That is why I sometimes jump around and the text is not entirely smooth. After Fauci’s fall, we need to set at least a non-destructive direction as quickly as possible. Ideally toward some kind of regeneration, and only then toward improvement.

The indicators

I recently looked at a few statistics. Not only economic ones, but also social and other indicators of how we are actually doing. Indicators, unlike the narrative, are essentially real information about the state of society. That is why they are so often falsified, and why they are not talked about.

Divorce rates, for example, have risen somewhere by roughly 50–100% since 1970. The peak was around 2000, and since then they have fallen slightly in some places. At the same time, the number of marriages per 1,000 people has dropped from 8 to 3 and keeps falling. That alone reduces the number of divorces: fewer marriages, fewer divorces.

On paper it is dry, almost meaningless information. In reality it is something like telling people that an atomic bomb was dropped on Las Vegas. Classical society is breaking down.

And there are countless indicators flashing red like that: immigration, finance, the economy, health, the decline in IQ, unaffordable housing, job prospects, corruption in the civil service, the sustainability of society, wars, security, manufacturing. Red warning lights everywhere, labeled “danger,” or values simply off the scale.

The picture is completely different

It is a completely different picture from the one we have been hearing for the last few years. That “nothing is happening.” That “these are conspiracies.” That there is a “deadly pandemic and the government is protecting us.” In reality, the government is shielding you from understanding how bad it is.

Wherever we look in society, we see breakdown, division, and decline. Fewer social interactions, less time, fewer children, declining inovations. The birth rate is falling like a rock. A lost war, inflation, and everything else.

We already know where is problem. The problem is that no one talks about it, and whoever does gets their fingers rapped. A society cannot function like that. At least not a smaller one, outside elite circles. When something is collapsing, people have to start doing something. And if the people who advise us and navigate us do not address this at all, the problem is right there.

Let’s define the problem Martin · Sep 29 In a logical sequence of arguments, and in history, you have to build on shared foundations, an ideology, or a way of seeing things. I don’t have much left to build on. Read full story

The real topics

The more articles, books, and other texts stop being about narrative nonsense — “kill yourselves,” “I have trauma from the Second World War,” “Russia is evil”, “How to transition your kid to panda”, or “History of opressed middle-ages feminist movements in Himalai” — and start talking instead about a dysfunctional government, a non-functioning economy, the corrupt layer from the 1990s, the incompetence of academia, the destruction of life by experts, idiots running the pandemic military coup, or being in the grip of the global complex, the faster people will get their bearings on what is happening.

I will not go into how racism is inside out today. How we tried a society without prejudice, that woke dream, and in the process half the population dropped dead, the rest have nowhere to live and nothing to eat, and everything is collapsing. It is not worth it.

Those topics above are what matter. The more people focus on reality instead of demented narratives, the better they will understand what is going on. And they will not march to the slaughter like a helpless herd.

In the next piece I will probably dig into the “age of abundance” and the digital economy. The main issue with universal income is that, for the sake of social life, society also needs ordinary jobs with a long-term outlook - some people have purpose or society position strongly dependent on society job.

Then I will also poke with the “no more wars” the ideology after the 1990s and after the withdrawal of Soviet soldiers. It was always about the army and about wars. Those essentially shaped the entire 21st century. Completely pushing aside the fact that something like that exists means we lose control over it. But that is for next time.