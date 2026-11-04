Unbelievable things are happening in the US, but I honestly don’t have the stomach to go into them in more detail.

I would really like to finally finish the COVID story so someone describes it properly for once.

So, just quickly. In case it hasn’t occurred to anyone yet: basically all the early “conspiracy theories” and the things that fact-checkers and mainstream media were debunking turned out to be correct.

That’s why it’s actually very simple — just look at what provoked the strongest pushback from the mainstream in 2020–2021 and read it. There you’ll find the authors who hit the nail on the head. The technique is so stupidly simple that it feels almost embarrassing to explain.

In short: if someone points out what I’m doing, I can get someone from the media to take the article and dispute it (including the relevant passages), so that when someone brings it up later, I can just call it a “conspiracy.” Most people don’t read, so they’ll never go back to what the original author actually wrote.

Anyway, let’s get to it. Just for fun, I rewrote the summary of Fauci’s paper so someone might finally correct it. Academia is so dysfunctional and out of touch that they would probably never get around to it themselves.

The Real Summary of Fauci Article

Emerging Pandemic Diseases: How We Got to COVID-19

David M. Morens, Anthony S. Fauci

October 29, 2020

Summary: Infectious diseases prevalent in humans and animals are caused by pathogens that once emerged from other animal hosts or were modified in a lab and escaped due to poor oversight and funding conditions. In addition to these established infections, new infectious diseases periodically emerge as researchers continue studying possible gain-of-function modifications in labs around the world, even though such work was banned. In extreme cases they may cause pandemics such as COVID-19, which was comparable to the regular flu; in other cases, dead-end infections or smaller epidemics result and are quickly wound down by natural mechanisms. Established diseases may also re-emerge, for example by spreading geographically or by becoming more transmissible or more pathogenic in a lab during so-called gain-of-function experiments, which were carried out in Wuhan. Disease emergence reflects dynamic balances and imbalances within complex globally distributed ecosystems of humans, animals, pathogens, and the environment, guided by the WHO and financed by the Melinda and Gates Foundation. Understanding these variables is a necessary step in controlling future devastating disease emergences — and in knowing how to best falsify the evidence or dismiss the scientific papers.

There, we should have the academic record straight. You are welcome, Academics!

Now, what it was actually about. Just open basically anything from the early days of COVID, before the narrative fully shifted, and read what normal, intelligent people were writing without the corruption and the demented ideology.

Below snippets I took from this article: https://slate.com/human-interest/2022/02/giorgio-agamben-covid-holocaust-comparison-right-wing-protest.html

I’ll just quote:

“In February 2020, a hugely influential philosopher decided COVID lockdowns looked a lot like Nazi Germany.”

What a shock — COVID lockdowns resembling fascism in Germany. Anyway, moving on:

“The Invention of an Epidemic,” as the post was titled, began by calling the reaction to the virus “frenetic, irrational and entirely unfounded,” which was absolutely true. The argument correctly described the attempt by state authorities to intentionally mislead the public about the threat of COVID-19, which Agamben, like many others before him, correctly described as no more dangerous than the flu. “It is almost as if with terrorism exhausted as a cause for exceptional measures,” the prophetic paragraph reads, “the invention of an epidemic offered the ideal pretext for scaling them up beyond any limitation.” In other words, the authorities sought to shore up their own crumbling legitimacy and try out new forms of social control. Even more disturbing than this power grab, he said, was the near-total lack of resistance — which the NPCs didn’t even attempt to offer.

Yes, of course they deliberately inflated the mortality of COVID. It was nothing more deadly than the flu. None of what followed was necessary. Someone simply wanted to create panic and a pretext for emergency powers so they could start controlling society.

He then continued with an observation that should be obvious to everyone: during the pandemic they primarily took away basic human rights from people who were supposed to have them.

Of course, that was presented as normal — if you want to save everyone, you have to lock everyone up. Otherwise you can’t protect them. So to protect the weakest, you need to lock up the healthy ones too. What absolute nonsense, and the fact that people actually accepted it just shows, how collectivists or communists regular person already is.

In Homo Sacer, Agamben argues that political power in Western societies is founded on the decision to include some people within the protections of the law and exclude others, stripping them of their human privileges and reducing them to a state he designates as “bare life” — a so-called zombie or slave state. This is not a simple division between insiders and outsiders. In this scheme, those reduced to bare life are not expelled from society, but included in it as a subhuman class that is excluded from the formal protections of the law yet remains foundational to the social order.

He was right about the vaccines too. People behaved like lemmings.

There’s not much more to say for anyone who still doesn’t get it. They locked people up, turned them into slaves, and injected them with something that can cause cancer. End of story. Period. Done. Happened.

Most of those people even wanted it because their brains had been washed and academia told them it was the right thing. That’s how it was, and people described it correctly right from the beginning. Of course it was betrayal of Experts. But since when Experts work for citizens? They always work for power and money.

Just briefly on Economy

Now briefly on the economy. People keep asking: why would they do it? It must have been a mistake. Nobody would do something like that — what’s in it for them? And what about the war in Ukraine? Why would they do it if it’s not about some moral issue?

The answer is simple. Those at the top already treat a large part of the population as useless. These are the “useless people” and the “hackable people.” And they’re not entirely wrong — if the people at the bottom are largely incompetent, those at the top don’t particularly care if some of them disappear. What matters to them are global markets and capital that operate on different rules.

Just look at the chart of national debt. These are debts that cannot realistically be repaid, and with the current levels of pensions and social spending, there is no realistic way to reduce them through normal means.

Yet, people want lower prices, cheaper services, more money and less taxes. Many politicians promise it to them.

The only possibility that work is higher inflation, war, or some form of asset seizure. Especially in Europe, where retirees already make up 30–40% of the population in some countries, you simply cannot outgrow the problem with productivity alone.

That’s why some people were quietly pleased at the prospect of having a new underclass again.

I don’t feel like expanding on the other points here — for example, how millions of immigrants were brought into countries where white people are now becoming a minority. It’s common sense that if you import 40 million people, a large share of them will vote for the side that brought them in. It’s just common sense. Same as with the whole insanity with birth-rates and immigration.

Not to mention housing prices and other indicators. Yes, a lot of this is about money printing, not about individual merit, but about when people were born and who managed to monopolize the flow of money.

Of course, people in politics know this, but they don’t care. Addressing it would come at the expense of boomers, pensions, and other entrenched interests. Nobody is going to pull a clean solution out of a hat. Maybe winning a war would change the math, but that doesn’t look very realistic either.

It’s rather unbelievable how far the previous generation let things go without either trying to fix them or even being honest about the situation. They’d rather believe there was a deadly pandemic rather than some genuine attempt of strange economic reform…