Martin— I enjoyed reading this post, exceedingly sad and astoundingly peculiar though the situation is.

I consider your concluding advice very wise. I would add, this is a time to very carefully "pick one's battles." There are some battles worth getting out there and fighting. But one must have a realistic notion of what victory requires, what may be the likely cost and likely benefit of both victory and loss. After all, battles are expensive and possibly fatal (whether literally or metaphorically).

In 2020 and 2021, and even a ways into 2022, I tried to warn people against the lockdowns and then the "vaccines," but I did not persist with face-to-face efforts once I realized the astounding scale and depth of resistance to basic common sense. Almost everyone I knew had been swept away in the psy op, like so much jetsam in a tsunami. And I have zero regrets. Other people have agency. I am not and never was the fount of all information on the subject. They had already chosen whom they wanted to listen to, even when it was clear that it made no sense and might get them killed. So.

