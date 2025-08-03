To tell truth, I have always preferred reading books and listening to other people's stories rather than writing them myself. It takes a lot of energy, time, effort and precision to produce good articles and books. An author must also know his audience and where the plot or storyline is heading. The subject about which he writes has to be also his favorite and ideally personally experienced.

Strangely, the further we go forward, the more I feel that there is not much else to say. Almost all new information or events just confirm, what we already knew in 2023 and 2024. I would even say the time-line of covid thinking evolution would be something like this:

On Internet are now even videos which are able to summarize this craziness in less than 2 minutes.

COVID Summarized

There was no real health pandemic or danger, it was all only political theater. And the people knew it, they just didn't want to admit it. That’s also the reason why it was so easy to follow and track the craziness since 2020. Once you understood and admit that there is nothing dangerous or health related, then it was all just manipulation and politics, nothing else. Still, I have to admit, a few times I really felt like crazy person. Everyone around was acting as it was true even thought it was complete nonsense.

The vaccine effects

I am not a philosopher, social scientist, politician or health expert. My normal sense and reflex in 2020 simply told me, that something is wrong. It wasn't even so hard, either I would be already dead or it’s not so deadly.

Maybe I am more sensitive than general population so I can feel, when I am hungry, tired, sick or not feeling well. I also know, that when I don't feel well, it’s not good to eat heavy food or drink alcohol as I will feel even worse after it. The natural state is balanced, so only when body need something, then you should take it.

That’s very simple logic, why I knew that the vaccine was not needed for me. I am not in danger of this sickness, if it was here I already got it, so then why to inject something when I don't need it? The logic is still valid, and what surprised me was the pressure and whole sequence of events which followed this decision. It truly changed my life, a simple decision to not be vaccinated. Not mentioning the consequences of trying to tell others, to do the same.

I am doing fine, but the events which are developing in the world are strange. I don't have ambition to patrol whole world or messing with other people lives. For me, most important was my own health, freedom of choice, then my inner circle, family, friends, colleagues etc.

What I can say is that I wasn't successful. Basically, the result is that people didn't believe me or simply chosen to comply out of comfort. But I tried my best, the next level would be to physically put them in prison, to prevent them in complying which I think it’s the same as the other side would do.

Now, without further discussions, there is something strange about the vaccine. The covid wasn't deadly, not even dangerous or crippling. It was simple flu, from which most people recovered in 7 days.

But if the virus by itself is not the cause of the deaths, then what it is? How could this guy Stuwitz Berg, 54 years old die suddenly without any real accident? Usually something has to kill the person.

And it’s not only that, many other factors point to the fact that the people were crippled by the vaccine.

Many people were talking about that and indicating, that the vaccine and restrictions are the true problem, not the virus. I would say, that they are correct. Even in news are now more articles about the cancer, tumors and many strange things. It’s really weird to pick up a random newspaper those days.

This is not very pleasant topic to write about, but it is the reality. I feel fine but probably on societal level, many people had this kind of strange injuries and consequences. In that matter, there is nothing I can do for them. The only rational thing was to try to warn them but now, there is not much what can be done.

But just the fact, that our own governments world-wide went fully Nazi and tried to kill their own population is something new for me.

Not to be too much analytical but the reality that the main figure of covid vaccine campaign in Norway is dead now and the people, just for their own fear or ego simply cripple themselves or willingly commit suicide tells me, that they are not exactly the brightest.

Simple logic says that it’s still better to be alive and healthy, than dead and rich. The same is valid for the Ukraine war, if I would play it, I would keep the place neutral and be friendly to both sides. The fact, that even the politicians and high-profile figures got crippled leads me to conclusion, that the most smart ones are not leading us. Even though, I am sure some pretty smart people in behind are the ones who pulling the strings and orchestrated it. But we don't see them.

In that case, I think the safest way now is to play it low and in essence don't get caught on their radar. As one song put it, “don't chase the headlights”. I think smartest way now is to be invisible and don't rely on them or know, that their orders will be stupid or suicidal.