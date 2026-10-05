I admit this series will probably be weaker, because my little grey cells have drifted away from world problems and from the philosophical debates that are supposed to define the fate of the world and the entire universe.
Even so. Since I’ve somehow lost track of what the current narrative actually is, I’d at least like to write down what I think we’ve managed to achieve over those roughly five years.
At least since the time I actively joined the Covid dissidents and the revolt against the totality of the Great Reset. That was sometime in the autumn of 2020, when I joined the protests against lockdowns in the streets.
What worked
We managed to drive the Covidists out of government. Here, the party of Covid dissidents got into the coalition and has a pretty strong say in the direction of government.
In the US, we managed to get Donald Trump into the White House.
The US left the WHO.
The censorship program run through East StratCom and the Global Engagement Center was shut down. Congress did not approve an extension at the end of 2024, and Rubio then dissolved it globally.
USAID was shut down. Some money from the US would have been useful, but USAID served primarily for Covid narratives.
Academia was discredited on the intellectual level.
The fact-checkers got discredited.
Mainstream media were discredited.
Trump was cleared. Information about rigged elections and about the events at the Capitol is now publicly documented.
The war in Ukraine is heading toward its end, and with it Mr. Zelensky and the whole liberal-totalitarian clique.
We have freedom of speech and our country back. It’s in bad shape, but we have it.
Mobile phones are already being banned in schools.
People sense that social networks are censorsing, and that it isn’t quite as rosy as we were told.
What didn’t work
The economy is in bad shape.
Boomers mostly have no idea what actually happened over those five years, and they probably never will.
Health is in the toilet.
Morale is low.
Relationships are wrecked, people in ruins after the lockdown and the covid failed coup.
We’re losing yet another war with Russia (which is also positive and negative same time).
That’s my summary. Personally, I think quite a lot did work, even if it could have been better. The important part — getting the country and control back — relatively succeeded, and it continues.
The main topic now is to finally end that war for real, and kick the immigrants back, along with woke and the rest.