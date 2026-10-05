I admit this series will probably be weaker, because my little grey cells have drifted away from world problems and from the philosophical debates that are supposed to define the fate of the world and the entire universe.

Even so. Since I’ve somehow lost track of what the current narrative actually is, I’d at least like to write down what I think we’ve managed to achieve over those roughly five years.

At least since the time I actively joined the Covid dissidents and the revolt against the totality of the Great Reset. That was sometime in the autumn of 2020, when I joined the protests against lockdowns in the streets.

What worked

What didn’t work

The economy is in bad shape.

Boomers mostly have no idea what actually happened over those five years, and they probably never will.

Health is in the toilet.

Morale is low.

Relationships are wrecked, people in ruins after the lockdown and the covid failed coup.

We’re losing yet another war with Russia (which is also positive and negative same time).

That’s my summary. Personally, I think quite a lot did work, even if it could have been better. The important part — getting the country and control back — relatively succeeded, and it continues.

The main topic now is to finally end that war for real, and kick the immigrants back, along with woke and the rest.