Lately, I’ve become a little lazy. I almost find myself thinking that it would be enough to just feed the key facts into Grok or an AI and let it come up with some kind of meaningful story around them. I suppose it stems from what I’ve learned over the years—that people are capable of believing some pretty strange things if you give them a good story to go with it. But back to the hard work of reporting the facts, without any fantasy.

So today is Tuesday, July 7, 2026, and Donald J. Trump is the 47th President of the United States of America.

America has also celebrated the 250th anniversary of its declaration of independence from the British colonies. The COVID virus, which escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan in the fall of 2019 and was funded by USAID grants approved by Fauci through the EcoHealth Alliance, had a mortality rate comparable to that of the common flu.

New York is governed by the socialist-progressive candidate Zohran Mamdani, who openly calls for a return to the collectivist-Marxist utopia formerly known as communism. Sadiq Khan governs London, and Spain recently legalized the status of approximately 1.17 million undocumented migrants—representing roughly 3.3–3.4% of the current voter base.

Woke

Now, perhaps we should define “woke”—what exactly is this “woke” that people in elite liberal circles are so eager to promote?

Essentially, it’s an ideology calling for the extinction of the white race, as retribution for historical injustices committed during colonialism and the world wars.

Very random rise in racism

I’m not exactly an expert on these matters, but it’s always struck me as strange when people in Europe or abroad cheer for their own destruction—though I suppose it’s probably become culturally ingrained after all these years.

Well, anyway, sometime around 2013–2014, someone decided to stir things up and start a race war, where we’d label everyone around us as racists and take over the government. I’m guessing it’s probably related to Obama somehow.

Harvard Magazine

Cheering for the destruction of one’s own race strikes me as short-sighted, but I’m no academic, so it’s hard to say. Anyway, after someone started reverse racial wars against white people, they came up with fact-checkers who were supposed to drum into people’s heads that “progress” means making things worse.

When racial wars weren’t enough, they came up with gender—as if there used to be a million genders and no one could tell who was a woman and who was a man, that idea kind of fell apart too. Then Trump was Hitler, who needed to be massacred. Everyone was a bigot, corruption is okay, USAID helps the world, Ukraine is fighting a moral battle, and other nonsense.

You can’t help but wonder how strange it is that everything is the opposite of reality. It’s almost as if someone were working very hard to pit people against each other to cover up what they’re really doing.

It’s definitely having an effect: Fauci—who is currently one of the most proven villains—who outright lied and falsified things from the start and is behind all that Covid scam, even received a pardon from Biden, and no one is holding up banners calling for his imprisonment. Even though he’s white, he’s apparently on the “right” side.

But back from politics to the facts: from everything we know, if Covid really had a mortality rate identical to the flu, then all those measures and everything surrounding them were solely for the sake of the Great Reset—or call it the “woke” coup.

This whole charade—just like the gender wars, racism, “Trump is a fascist,” and so on—was designed to give the Democratic Party a pretext to seize power, even though what they did was absolutely immoral.

There are probably no more disputes if it really was a “truly deadly virus with 99% mortality” or that “they just made a mistake” or that “it definitely couldn’t have been planned by anyone.”

It really was a Moistic revolution similar to the Red Guards in China. Or perhaps similar to what happened in Latin America, since a large portion of the U.S. population is of Latin American descent.

It happened, and we went through it, whether the general public noticed is another question. Personally, I believe that the current state of many countries citizens apathy resembles a semi-military dictatorship. If someone were to call in the military, the public would probably just carry on as usual, just as they did during the COVID operation.

As far as I’m concerned, the solution is probably simple: correct the historical record, document what really happened with Fauci—who funded this virus, which had a mortality rate identical to that of the flu—how he subsequently orchestrated the cover-up, and how, ultimately, the revolution collapsed in the 2024 elections when they failed to assassinate the opposing party’s candidate.

After that, it’s probably up to each individual to decide whether to support the party that attempted a coup in 2020 with the help of Fauci, the corrupt WHO, China, and other countries—or whether to draw conclusions from this and start focusing on real state of affairs in home countries.