Sometimes I can’t keep up with writing everything down. When you just finished a post about Super Intelligence an hour later Elon announces he’s joining Project Meridian.

That has to be some conspiracy or evil plot! Otherwise I really don’t know how that’s possible.

So, back to our reality. I heard we’re no longer at war with Euroasia — on the contrary, we hate Eastoasia. That of course makes sense, and it was always that way. Why would Euroasia want to attack us?

Euroasia is not our enemy!

Are you out of your mind? Nobody wants that. We’re friends with Euroasia — it is not your enemy, and what reason would those people have to attack us? You can’t even understand how anyone could have thought that. We’re friends, not enemies!

We hate Eastoasia, of course! Those are the bad people who attack us and try to destroy our democratic system with a subliminal war, and who are building a rival to the Super Intelligence in which the Normerico currently dominates.

Anyone who claims Euroasia is our enemy is Eastoasia spy!

How could anyone even think we would hate Euroasia? Those people are mixing up their terms — or they’re Euroasian spies trying to turn us against our neighbors and stir up a conflict in order to weaken us!

We must unite!

We won’t allow that. We must unite and jointly condemn anyone who claims Euroasia is our enemy. No, it isn’t. Euroasia is not our enemy. Eastoasia is!

We're all in this together!

We’re all in this together and we have to pull in the same direction so we can suppress this danger from an expanding Eastoasia and prevent the worst. That’s why everyone has to give their best. The threat is real, and we have to prepare.