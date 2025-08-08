It will be almost 10 months since I published an article called “Where are we now?” which captured perfectly the Zeitgeist of the society situation in October 2024.

The Covid narrative / lies were falling apart and after Trump victory in USA elections we observed cascade reversal of all the nonsensical claims which were presented as universal good into something truly evil.

To give a few examples:

The Covid-19 was created in nature No it wasn't, it was artificially engineered in lab

The Covid-19 is deadly for everyone and due to that, we have to declare emergency and lockdown whole country No, it wasn't deadly, not even dangerous for majority more than flue No, the restrictions wasn't health related, they were military psychological operation

The Vaccine is safe and everyone needs that No, the vaccine wasn't needed. The virus wasn't dangerous and they just wanted to reduce population and chip everyone with Covid Pass

There is no censorship and media are independent False, the whole network of fact-checkers, disinformation websites, big-tech, main-stream media, Wikipedia, woke and NGOs were funded from government money, USAID and big corporations.

There are no deaths or side effects from vaccine False, the vaccine was with lockdowns and restrictions, the main reason for the deaths. If they wouldn't intervene, everything would be fine.

The Ukraine war is only protective, and we need to support Ukrainians False, it was NATO / USA operation and also used to boost industrial profit in West and funnel money via the military help back to the USA / West and mainly to Democrats.

The Trump is an evil dictator who wants to overthrow the USA democracy False, the Trump was target of Democrats totalitarian regime, which did soft-coup in 2020 and since 2016 targeted the opponent with Russia Hoax and secret-service.

All events are just coincidence, incompetence and there is no organization or corruption behind False, there are no conspiracy theories, it’s simply planned agendas which are absolutely valid - digital currency, internet censorship, deep state, new society restructuring, depopulation, world-government, getting rid of democracy etc.



I could go on, but I think this is enough. The people knew that and simply lied. They also did everything they could, to convince others that the lies are just “disinformation”, “misinformation”, “not-politics” and all the other bull*shit. Specially, the “non-politics” crowd. We don't like to discuss politics, so we cancel anyone who tries that. The only politic allowed is the corrupted one, which gives us money. Those people are simply LIARS. They can lie about anything and are incredibly good at it. Professional liars.

Well, what to say about it? In Western World we have now around 80% of population, which seems fine with the lies, if it benefits them. For me, the most critical points from all of this fiasco are:

The majority of 80% or even 90% of society is programmable, they will believe anything if it’s told from a position of authority and paid well, even if it contradicts reality outside.

The covid vaccine was deadly and harming. Which means, that they globally started to experiment on people and pushed it with different purpose than health preservation. It was depopulation agenda in real life.

Majority of decisions are made in the USA or on global level, the other states simply obey and copy the orders.

The intellectual level in West was completely stopped. You can't really study nature or society, when you refuse to accept real events. Which means, if you can't discuss covid or what was it, then you live in some imaginary lala-land.

Way forward is the MAHA / MAGA movements in intellectual area. I also think many Anti-Covid movements as well but for them, to have clear picture they would need to accept, that it was a silent coup. They were marked as “protestors” against the “covid-policies” which were mostly aimed against Trump supporters. They just didn't know that.

That’s it, strangely I still hardly believe, how much society is corrupted and willing to bluntly lie into face of others, but we saw it on our own eyes. They don't feel the need to apologize or do something to fix that. So much for their humanity feeling or some moral values.

Strangely, I am a religionist person and I think, it was meant to be like that. Still, for me, it means some kind of reevaluation of my previous assumptions. The question is for who do I still write this for? The original aim in 2020 or even before was to inform others to be able to do something. But that turned out to be false. The people don't act on their own responsibility anymore, they delegated all the decisions to outside authority or system. They are not the sovereign citizens as was imagined few decades back.

At least here in Europe is it like that, in the USA the people acted and reversed the trend. Still, my expectation was that people here would want to discuss that or, at least understand, why everyone is lying or what is happening and make some steps to fix that.

I was mistaken, in reality when we already knew what is happening people simply said that they don't want to talk about it. There was no danger, they simply didn't want to get involved. Also, most of them simply complied and even turned against the few, who wanted to talk about it. They also helped to silence and persecute the rest, which then give up.

So, that’s the reality. What will come out of it, hard to predict but in 2024 we changed the direction and now heading to some undiscovered territories. But with good leadership and I would even say plan or vision, how it can be fixed. We are entering a new era.