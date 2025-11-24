“We must vaccinate more!” Father Joseph began his sermon at Sunday service in church with this sentence.

“It’s Autumn again and there are lots of viruses out there. Vaccination is good for you, the economy, world peace, and Ukraine’s success in its fight against the aggressor. This cannot be taken lightly.

Yes, it’s been about five years since we told you all that you would die a horrible death from an unknown virus, and you’re still here, even though you didn’t bother to wear masks or get vaccinated, but that doesn’t change anything.

You disappointed us, but God gave you another chance. Don’t pay any attention to the news that some idiot who got vaccinated died a week later. That was God’s will because he blasphemed.

He said directly to those idiots from the alternative media:

“If I die within a week, you can write that it was because of the vaccine, which my wife gave me this Sunday against the flu and COVID”

And that’s blasphemy! Yes, he died one week later but that was God punishment. If he hadn’t said that, he’d definitely still be here to get another dose and be loyal to the regime.”

After the mass ended, people dispersed to their homes.

True, it had been five years since everyone was supposed to die, and they still had piles of canned goods, toilet paper and expired non-perishable foods at home, which they had bought before the world was supposed to end. But what if it will actually happen this time? You can never know.

One of the disloyal mockers objected after Mass, saying that it’s not healthy to sit for two hours in the cold and then work like a dog to buy food, riding the bus with a mask over your mouth or being chased by the police with batons after neighbors reported you for not obeying quarantine and social distancing.

The intelligent residents rejected this. Surely the priest and our head physician would not lie. Such a thing is not possible. Our health is more important than some logical nuances. And vaccination solves everything. It’s not about being overweight, food, psychological wellbeing or lack of exercise. Injections will save our immunity, not common sense.

On their way back from mass, they met a couple of strange invalids. They looked a bit like zombies. Apparently, their health had deteriorated since COVID. But it was surely because they hadn’t followed the government’s measures properly.

After a while, a military convoy drove by. They said on the radio that things were looking better on the front lines, so that’s positive. As they approached the village square, a police patrol stopped them to ask if they were smuggling any illegal information and to check their QR papers. No one was smuggling anything. They all had exactly the same information they received from Father Joseph and from trusted daily press.

Nothing questionable, all exactly according to the manual of loyal citizen. God forbid anyone should think otherwise, that would be truly inappropriate, especially in our enlightened Western society.

So, dear children, be sure to get vaccinated this autumn and definitely don’t question the state doctrine. Remember that - “Veritas Liberabit Vos”!