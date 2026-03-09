Now that the weather’s finally nice and I’m out wandering around, I’ve started noticing a few curious things.



First change, those TV “experts” who used to warn us daily that we were all doomed, that masks were non-negotiable, and that we should report anyone who stepped out of line—they’ve mysteriously vanished from the screen. That’s change number one.



Change number two: I’m suddenly bumping into familiar faces again. You know—the very same people who, in the name of defending democracy, cut ties with their anti-vax friends to “stop the spread” and proudly did their civic duty. The hardcore Ukraine supporters too—no more little flags waving in the park, no more passionate cries of “Slava Ukraini!” echoing down the street.



What’s more, the woke warriors who used to patrol public spaces, ready to scream “Bigot!” or “Nazi!” at anyone in a questionable T-shirt or anyone who vaguely resembled Trump… they’ve gone quiet. Even the younger crowd is starting to wear signs and colors again.



I’m not entirely sure what flipped the switch. Maybe the woke-liberal crowd got crushed in the elections. Maybe the grants dried up, or they were quietly let go from their jobs. Hard to pin down exactly. But one thing’s clear: the whole hysterical brigade—the fierce guardians of “democratic values,” the Epstein defenders, the Bill Gates enthusiasts, the ones who wanted anti-vaxxers rounded up, fired, censored, and re-educated “for the greater good of the West”—they’ve all noticeably dialed it back.



These days they don’t shout at you in the street anymore. They don’t call the cops. They don’t launch into lectures about how “fact-checkers already debunked that,” or “How dare you question The Science?!”, or “Who are you even helping—Ukraine is fighting an aggressor!” and the rest of it.



Personally, I suspect it’s a mix of mental reprogramming and simple adaptation to the new political reality. Whatever the reason, we’re back to being one big, cheerful family—and Easter isn’t even here yet.



If anyone feels like it, they can try sitting down with them and asking what really happened and why so many thousands had to die. I’m not much in favor of that anymore. Most will probably just shrug and say: “We were only following orders. What more do you want?"