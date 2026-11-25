Every now and then, just for fun, I take a look at local Twitter. I shouldn’t do it, because I assume it’s the same in Britain and other countries. It’s a parade of the biggest fascists we had the chance to watch during COVID, and they mostly keep droning on about the same thing — how we have to send more money to Ukraine.

I’m not surprised that normal people have moved elsewhere, away from these liberal saviors. Personally, I no longer have much desire to get involved in “politics.” I’ve come to understand that most politics in Europe is basically throwing dirt at others and trying to steal as much as possible for yourself. It doesn’t solve real problems (housing, energy, corruption, inequality, debt, pensions, economy) — more often it creates them.

The “Politics”

I don’t read various foreign articles, whether from France, Britain, or elsewhere. The trend is the same: clearly the priority is not lower energy prices, better food, more money for citizens, and calmer countries. The priority is sending money to Ukraine and keeping the EU together.

It makes sense, because giving more money to citizens or having cheaper energy means lower profits for corporations and banks — and those are usually the reason most political movements manage to stay in politics for so long.

I don’t read it anymore, I’m just not interested. The system behind it is as clear as a slap in the face, and arguing with people who are waiting for the government or some kind of salvation to come and save them isn’t very realistic. People will fight over the scraps someone throws them instead of dealing with the fact that those at the top have systematically stolen everything from them. It’s the path of least resistance.

Anyone who wants can talk to boomers or academics about why people are so stupid — but I have a feeling we already know. They simply didn’t deal with these things. And it’s simple: the path to prosperity is rocky, just like the path to health or performance. You have to try, build, develop, save, make an effort, improve, compete, and so on. The problem is that these things take time.

If your goal is to get to the top and steal as much as possible, you’ll do quick and easy things, because structural changes only show results after, say, 20 years. Which is exactly what we’re seeing now — they ignored it 20 years ago (the religion, infrastructure investments, defence, family, birth-rates). Now it’s hard to patch such a big hole in budgets or elsewhere, it will simply take time, because you didn’t deal with it earlier.

How people works

Realistically, people work the way it’s described here:

People make time for things that are important to them: Don’t get me wrong, there can be TEMPORARY EXCEPTIONS. Maybe someone is sick, stressed, or busy and can’t do something they’d like to do for a brief while, but if it’s a priority for them over the long haul, they’ll consistently find time to do it. If they don’t, that’s a message about what their priorities are.

culturcidal.com/p/25-things-i-have-learned-about-people

I recommend reading it.

For me, the important things right now are that the trend has been reversed. The lockdowns and Biden with the entire woke ideology were truly deadly. That has been removed, at least in the USA. In Europe, the Ukraine war is similarly deadly — it raises electricity prices, debt, inflation, etc. It would be good to get rid of that too.

Personally, I see this as a very positive trend.

No more round tables

In my view, it no longer makes sense to sit down at the round table with those people who keep shouting about the Ukraine war, COVID, the pandemic, and similar nonsense instead of some real topics (housing, energy, corruption, inequality, debt, pensions, economy).

There’s no point in even reading it — but they still do. Even after we all know what a scam it was. It makes no sense, and in my opinion there’s no point in communicating with those people at all. They no longer have power and are shouting from the opposition. So their sick brains can no longer construct some real gulag. I’d leave them to eat each other alive and congratulate one another on how well they did. You shouldn’t resist madmen. Also, I am pretty sure they financially or economically doing well keep this alive.

Sometimes it’s useful to exchange a few words with someone and mention something if necessary — but even with them it will eventually catch up, and they’ll switch styles because they’ll find themselves in a vacuum. Talking to them rationally makes no sense. These things will catch up with them whether they want it or not — it’s already set in motion in the background.