It’s holiday season, with tropical heat, so I decided to extend my break a bit and headed back to the places I hadn’t been to in a long time.

Atlantic Ocean View

It’s hard to believe what all happened but I still have photos and plenty of memories of how everything unfolded. Sometimes bad, sometimes good.

Today it feels like none of it ever happened. There are no masks, people are functioning normally, no persecutions, gestures, payments are accepted in cash or card, it’s very quiet — sometimes suspiciously quiet. Occasionally you see traces or echoes of woke snitching, but none of it applies anymore. It was all dismantled with the fall of Biden and the Woke Democrats.

I was here during Covid. I remember the masks and respirators on planes, arrows on the floor, social distancing, police patrols, shop closures, nighttime curfews, and more. Actually, we all remember it. Just bring up the topic and everyone knows what you mean, but no one wants to talk about it — because most people were either harmed by it, believed in it, or participated in it.

Sure, people don’t talk about it in public, but in private everyone knows the truth. Otherwise they couldn’t agree in conversation that during Covid people were forced into things, that it was a scam, or that the Fauci trials might start soon.

Everyone knows it, but they don’t talk about it because we don’t know who among us is still the hidden “woke fanatics” who could go as they did in covid. So no one talks about it, but that doesn’t change the facts of what actually happened.

Matt Ridley describes it well in this interview:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/heres-what-they-hid-in-wuhan-matt-ridley-6054285

He openly states that he was deceived, that Fauci lied and suppressed the original scientific analysis that told everyone the virus couldn’t have been engineered in a lab. He also mentions the real lethality of the virus, which really was comparable to the flu. And he confirms that lockdowns made no sense, especially for this type of virus.

These were the facts that one group advocated from the beginning. It was an ideological stance: lab origin, flu-like severity, no point in locking everyone down — just protect those who need it, and let the rest live their lives.

That was the alternative view to what the Democrats and the doctors — who shielded themselves with “science” and “consensus” — pushed. What they did was silence and ridicule anyone who opposed their ideology.

What fascinated me the most was talking to these people face to face and hearing them repeat the phrases that had been drilled into their heads: that it must have come from nature, disinformation, anti-vax, fact-checkers and so on. I still meet a few of them, and it’s simply a political ideology — Democratic ideology or a religion. We must constantly repeat our “truth” and silence anyone who says otherwise or use the manipulative technique to silence him.

That is the ideology of woke, gender, LGBTQ+, Democrats, and others. The more they repeat it, the more they believe they can break resistance and spread their ideology further. Basically, if you wanted to be part of society and be cool — at first voluntarily, later under threat of sanctions — you had to accept it. That was the whole structural thing that happened from 2016 onward.

Why did it end? It ended because those fanatics were defeated and removed from power. Wherever the Democratic-woke-collectivist rule was ended through elections, most of these persecutions disappeared.

For me, the most fascinating thing is that most of the people around me — and in the West, it’s not just here in the East — simply either pay zero attention to what’s happening around them or refuse to address any of that problems at all. It’s like a nanny-state mentality.

This came up in an interesting conversation with a guy about the fall of woke culture. They have this idea that there’s some kind of “parent” above them constantly watching to make sure everything is fair. But that’s not how normal life works. In real life, there is no parent guaranteeing fairness.

It all somehow stems from the previous years and, as I probably wrote at the beginning, from the absolute dominance of Boomers and previous generations, who mapped out their children’s lives and essentially guaranteed them assets and a source of livelihood well into adulthood