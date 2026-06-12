I’ve been wandering around the neighborhood — pretty much the exact same places where I used to live, work, shop and commute. I keep looking at what’s changed: the buildings, the people, density, architecture, fashion, stress and even the whole atmosphere. Regardless of politics, why does everything feel like it’s in the aftermath of a disaster, and why are so many people so desperate? I made a list to understand it better:

Someone deliberately misjudged the danger and spread the panic message that we were all going to die. That was the original, fundamental mistake. Instead of correcting it and reassuring people that we weren’t all going to die, the vast majority of society jumped on board and started repeating the fear propaganda. That was fundamental mistake number two. Shutting down schools, businesses, playgrounds, calling in the police, and then keeping those restrictions in place for so long was an absolute disaster. Constantly amplifying the panic instead of correcting it was a huge mistake. Turning society into fanatics, pushing everyone into online mode, and telling people that being locked at home was for their own good — that was a massive error. Complete opposite to what you would need to do, to keep people healthy or if you want to help them. The push to tear up all normal social customs, seize authoritarian power through emergency measures, cancel religion and holidays, and bring in the army and police was a major mistake. The failure of intellectuals, elites, actors, writers, and other influencers to call out the panic and highlight the obvious problems was a huge failure. Allowing a wave of illegal immigration and saddling society with enormous debt, wealth transfer, inflation because of the panic was an enormous mistake. Shutting intelligent, decent people out of public life simply for telling the truth was a terrible error. The unvaccinated / missinformation spreader hunt. Voluntarily lining up for the vaccine experiment instead of focusing on correcting the original mistake was yet another big one.

All of this is connected. Even the very first lie — that the virus was as deadly as the Spanish flu and had come from nature — was catastrophic.

It was like someone announcing that a meteor was heading straight for Alaska. How do we know if it’s true? We don’t. But we have labs and telescopes precisely so we can verify these things. Instead, someone put a fake model in front of the telescope, took a photo, and said, “See? It’s real.” Institutions reacted accordingly.

The problem is, almost no one demanded they verify it with their own equipment. Or when some people did demand verification (like asking for a proper recount during elections), a powerful group immediately attacked them with everything they had — all the tools they’d already prepared to crush “right-wingers” and “Trump supporters.” So what’s the takeaway?

The real fault lies with those who suppressed any opposition by any means necessary. They had launched a power grab long before, and they were steering society toward totalitarianism. The results we’re seeing today were inevitable.

Either the totalitarian system would have stayed in power, or it would collapse and the opposition would take over — which is exactly what happened. Wondering why “democratic rules” don’t apply when there’s a totalitarian threat is pointless. Once one side breaks the rules and starts spilling blood, you can’t just stand on the sidelines. You either win or you lose — and losing would have meant the other side finishing the job of erasing all opposition.

The bigger lesson is that the whole system of checks and balances doesn’t work nearly as well as we thought. Real control doesn’t come from media, influencers, academia, or intellectuals shouting the loudest. It comes from transparency and active citizens who actually watch what laws are being passed and what specific politicians are signing.

This isn’t really about ideology anymore. It’s about what a particular senator, MP, or president actually puts into law or enacts by executive order. Intellectuals, scientists, and influencers were supposed to make this easier for ordinary people to understand — not force everyone to become amateur lawyers reading dense legislation themselves. Instead, they failed completely. They didn’t even notice the inflation, the real death rates, or the corruption that had been growing for years.