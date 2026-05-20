Recently, I wrote an article titled “The COVID Vaccine Killed People.”

The COVID Vaccine Killed People Yes, it’s true. The Covid vaccine that everyone recommended to you as super safe and effective really was killing people. This is not some unsubstantiated claim or conspiracy theory, as our experts, journalists, and intellectuals like to claim. No — this is an actual court ruling from Greece.A Greek court ordered the payment of €300,000 in compensation to the family of a deceased woman after proving a causal link between the vaccination and her death, which was caused by thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

Now that we already know that Anthony Fauci was behind the development of the COVID-19 virus in a laboratory, together with Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak and many others, together with knowledge that he directly acted to suppress this information with the assistance of the CIA, I would like to turn my attention to all those officials, intellectuals, cultural critics, journalists, and academics who adopted this view and promoted it with full blown power of their credentials.

It’s not even so much about the fact that they grossly insulted everyone else who dared to oppose this narrative, called for them to be fired from their jobs, labeled them conspiracy theorists, pseudoscientists, and disinformation spreaders, and did everything — including outright bullying, mobbing, and public ridicule — to get them fired and destroy their lives. Let’s leave that aside.

Their thesis, no matter how forcefully it was pushed, was wrong. The virus was not of natural origin, the information about the laboratory was not disinformation, and the vaccine really was killing people — therefore it was neither safe nor harmless. We’re still missing solid information about the virus’s real lethality, which was comparable to that of the flu, but let’s set that aside for now.

The information above regarding the origin of the virus, the cover-up involving Fauci and the CIA, as well as deaths after vaccination, is documented beyond any reasonable doubt.

One thing does interest me, though: will anyone hold these people accountable for the carelessness or outright corruption with which they verify the information they release intentionally to the public? In a pub conversation, that can be forgiven, but for institutional actors, shouldn’t these people bear responsibility for the damage caused by their failures or lack of overseight?

They should — and that is also the reason why Anthony Fauci was pardoned until 2014. But let’s move on to the Academy.

Here the question that interests me is: what does the Academy actually do?

Some would answer that it expands knowledge, remains neutral and apolitical, and takes care of scientific discoveries. Well, in that case, I would be interested in whether, over the last 4–5 years, these academics, institutions, or others have actually managed to come up with any factual findings.

For example:

Did the Academy manage to identify the censorship that occurred on social networks and in the media? No, it did not. On the contrary, academics were the most fanatical deniers of all the information, exactly as dictated to them by the fact-checker network. Were the biology faculties able to determine whether the DNA of the COVID-19 virus had been modified? Whether through sample collection or sequence information? No, they really weren’t. Quite the opposite — right until the very end, they parroted the government line that it was a naturally occurring virus from a bat. Were academics, medical faculties, or doctors able to determine the lethality and causes of death from this virus? Do we now have certainty about whether it was anthrax or just the flu? Again, we don’t. We have nothing. Because no one investigated it, and they always pushed the same fairy tale about a deadly virus that threatened everyone, which is why we had to accept the measures. Regarding vaccines: Was the Academy able to conduct any tests, write publications, collect samples, or stories of people who suddenly died? Do we have any objective data sample from hospitals, university hospitals, or clinics? No, we have nothing. Once again, right until the last moment, the Academy served as the mouthpiece of propaganda claiming that the vaccine was safe and necessary. How did the Academy perform when it came to changes in society? Were the social sciences able to notice that society was radicalizing and that a quiet coup into woke fanaticism was underway? Did anyone in academia register the changes in films, subliminal manipulation, election interference, or censorship? Again, no. Quite the opposite — gender ideology and woke culture flourished at universities, seeking ways to change language and silence people.

I could probably continue, but from this list alone it seems clear to me that the Academy is definitely not fulfilling its proper role, which should have been the pursuit of scientific knowledge, the expansion of education, and culture in society.

On the contrary, it appears that the Academy is a political institution fully tied to a certain ruling clique that had the COVID and vaccine program written into its job description. This is no longer just a feeling — when we look at the funding, it is a clear fact. Through various NGOs, non-profit organizations, and foundations, the Academy carries out political work that is clearly defined for one particular side — a side whose mission is not spreading knowledge or improving citizens’ quality of life.

This is such a serious situation that it is appropriate to ask whether these still state-funded institutions — at least in our country — should not be either reclassified or fundamentally reformed. Their role today is no longer research, improving people’s lives, or informing about real events; they perform a political function. And if it serves only one side, should it really be financed from the taxes of all citizens?

Finally, allow me to add a definition of the academy in the 21st century:

DEFINITION OF THE ACADEMY:

THE ACADEMY IS A STATE INSTITUTION DESIGNED TO FULFILL THE POLITICAL PROGRAM OF A CERTAIN PARTY.