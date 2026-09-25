ALF holding a piece of paper

Lately I’ve been running out of material for satire or parody. It’s probably because almost no one is still loudly insisting that there was a terribly deadly virus, that lockdowns saved us all, that Trump is a fascist trying to seize power, and that the Democratic Party is defending the moral interests of the people.

Two geopolitical blocks

By now it should be obvious to everyone that there are two geopolitical blocs in the West fighting each other for power. On one side: Trump, the Republicans, and the United States together with allies like Japan, Argentina and selected states around the Persian Gulf, plus some in Europe or Asia.

On the other side stand the Democratic Party, the EU, Canada, China and other states that push for greater control and global governance.

That’s pretty much it. The Trump side and its allies support war against Iran and China, while the EU, Canada, and the Democratic Party favor war against Russia and against their own people.

Trump stands for a free market “on today’s scale.” The Democratic Party pushes abandoning democracy and returning to a Chinese-style model of global government.

“Traditional” democracies

From the point of view of the “traditional” democracies, the situation is so bad that people essentially have no real control over what their previously elected representatives actually do. Most of it is transferring money from the state budget into the loyal pockets of politically connected actors.

The media no longer serve as a watchdog for anything. They mainly steer the narrative and do political propaganda. The main thing that happened during COVID was not some deadly virus but the complete locking of society into censorship channels. It started with the internet and then spread through culture, “disinformation,” silencing of opposition, shutting down critics, and control over what a person is even allowed to say.

It really was nothing other than a government order, using a “crisis,” to start suppressing different or critical opinions — including financial, political, and career punishments.

This happened, and a certain group profits from it. The real problem is that the vast majority of citizens have no idea that anything like this is going on. That is a damn serious problem if we still live in a model where citizens are supposed to vote and hold their elected representatives to account. Which they actually don't do much anymore.

How it simply works

In my view it actually works like this: whoever is rich buys a media outlet, or journalists, or a political group that then protects or advances their interests. That way they get into the leadership of the whole state and can decide where everyone else’s taxes go.

It even makes sense why, as an owner or businessman, you would bother making every single customer happy if for a smaller sum you can buy a media outlet or a campaign and then simply have it mandated by law. You get guaranteed income and don’t have to care about customers’ opinions.

Because it has become so transparent, from my perspective it really doesn’t look good for citizens. One reason is that the voter structure is changing: the population is aging, and at least in Europe people receiving pensions already form a huge voting bloc. They do not reflect changes in leadership, geopolitics, technology, or anything else. They vote according to other criteria and prefer higher pensions over long-term consequences.

The same applies in society more broadly. If you have a voter who is supposed to control their elected representative but cannot go outside because they believe there is a virus, you have a free field. The same with immigration or other issues. You cannot really verify what it actually means. Wrap it in a moral story, make a few films, scare people, and you have support for a billion-dollar transfer. A certain group will never go fight, so for them it is not that kind of issue.

It’s quite a mess, and unfortunately the way out is probably to start thinking about what effects this has on society and what to do about it. COVID was one attempt to reform things in some way. We’ll see what someone comes up with next.