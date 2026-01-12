All right, I will admit it, I have lied when I tried to convince you, that it’s 2016. It is not. We are in regular year 2026. Maybe, now when things goes well after all the crazinness we experienced since the COVID operation started in 2020 there is time to focus on some technology, which we all use daily and which hugely transformed society since it’s introduction in 2010 and broad adoption with smartphones.

Yes, I talk about social media.

How social media started

Maybe, someone still remembers how social media started. If I recall correctly, the first social platform was MySpace. You could create your profile or space, some kind of blog and post there widgets, music and glistering gifs. It was mostly for music and pop-stars I think.

MySpace

Then came Facebook, around 2010 and everyone was amazed. You could create your own page, put there pictures, share pictures with other friends, write text messages, wish happy birthday to friends, poke them or throw virtual cow and do many more silly things. Also it was very usefull to keep your contacts and touch with friends. Specially from universities, school and family.

Facebook 2010

Then came Twitter. That was place to share short text wisdoms or tech articles, links and like or follow people who shared similar content. Twitter was first truly fully open space, where you could follow completely strange people just based on content they produce.

Twitter in 2010

Besides this social networks, there was also YouTube.

We can say, that social media were platform, which someone offered for users to communicate between each other. And it worked, very well in beginning. You followed who you wanted and interacted with people you liked. You had control, over your content and could decide, what to share and what to delete or who will see it. But then, something happened.

Social media become political

The problem started probably with more broad adoption of social networks and their push to make it profitable. Suddenly, it wasn't only free network. Your personal data, pictures, text and everything started to be commercialized. Suddenly, not only content from your friends appeared on your feed but also advertisements and recommendations.

With broader adoption, also many other people started to join and wanted to connect with you. That might be good but the more people you add, the more you have to start watching what you share. Becouse anyone who you connected as a “friend” have now access to your complete profile, history, pictures, likes, links, videos and anything you shared with people before.

That was probably the biggest problem. Your history started to be visible to anyone who wanted just to say hi or send you some message. You were not anymore anonymous. Often, the social media become also work tool, so you boss suddenly wanted to connect with you and share you links or work related information.

Of course, in behind curtains the tech-giants started to implement backdoors, use the data for personal profit, advertising, political influncing and other things. We are now, around 10 - 15 years later and we can see, what happened to social media.

So, what exactly are social media now?

Social Media now

Social media evolved into public network which is highly monitored, censored and controlled. Whatever you upload there is not yours anymore, it’s automatically parsed, shared, reused and adjusted for understanding of the user mood and commercial purpouses. Specially now with AI and highly modern tracking tools.

Also, the magic of connecting with people we know disappeared. It was mostly during the 2020 when government overtook completely control over what you can share on social networks and also started to putting people into jail for what they publish there.

There you could see, that the channels we use are not at all in your hands, if someone says that you can't post this content, not only that you can't technically post it but also they can report you for it and send police to inspect you.

I could go on about how the platform changed but in essence, now social-media are news-entertainment-political networks. You have public figures there, politics, influencers, paid advertisement and almost everything besides your friends and privacy.

Original purpuse of social networks was to connect people who know each other and create private space for them to communicate. That was dismantled and now it’s almost exclusively network, where you have selected political accounts, groups and you can join one or the other.

The correct name should be main political “Breaking News Network” and highly monitored. I don't think, that anyone sane would want to share there real private information, pictures or contacts. It would be, like you would write you address, occupation, birth date, family contacts and left it in train. Everyone has access to it and for sure the train conductor will find it sooner or later.

It’s simply reality, that social media transformed into government controller network, which serves more like digital ID identification. We need to understand that and then I think everyone will start thinking, if that is the way, how you want to communicate with people.

For me personally, I am sure it’s not the way. The era of foolishness is gone and I think any sane person now protect their private pictures and choose platform or medium, where you share it only with people you know or have control over who can see it. The social media are not that place.