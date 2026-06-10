Alright, let’s say I’m a bit bored. The world around us may be collapsing, but if my calculations are correct, it should turn out well — at least the way I imagined a return to normality from the abnormality of 2020

Now to what I would personally improve on X

As far as I remember, the internet used to be primarily about information and served as a personal storage space on your own hosting. Then someone came up with the idea that everyone should move to the cloud and entrust their data to others for safekeeping.

At the time, it made sense because of mobile devices — you simply can’t keep everything locally on a phone. It would be interesting to solve this by having a small server at home paired directly with your mobile device over a secure channel.

Basically, a little box you plug in at home and have your own private iCloud. When you run out of space, you just buy another drive or copy the data to another device at home. Sure, if the power goes out, your cloud becomes temporarily unavailable — but that’s survivable. Of course, you’d have to pay for firmware upgrades and security updates, but if you only allow access from your own phone, it should be secure enough. And when support eventually ends, you won’t lose the data — you can just archive it or move it elsewhere.

Now to social networks

I’ve written about their transformation before. What they’ve become is essentially just an analytics machine. It’s no longer a communication network, but an analytical platform for media, politics, and election teams.

The difference is simple: I want to write for a specific audience, and I’m not interested in everything the algorithm shoves at me. I don’t want to solve everyone’s problems — social media weren’t originally meant for that. Only later did people start abusing them for activism and other things. After COVID, I honestly don’t give a shit anymore. If someone wants something from me, they can write to me personally. Tweeting into the void feels pointless. Respectively — after COVID and knowing how tech companies fucked us over in every possible way, I think the idea of a “public forum for everyone” is bullshit. As soon as politicians get in, it turns into a political arena rather than normal human communication.

If 80% of the population can’t tell the difference between a deadly disease and reality, I don’t really see why I should read their opinions. They’ll parrot any trend that appears. It can be funny, but when it gets turned into real political action, we’re screwed.

Okay, it already happened. They took our data, sold it, and injected politics everywhere. What now? If people are still genuinely sharing information “selflessly” (which I strongly doubt), a simple information panel with a big headline “What people are arguing about on X today” would suffice.

Personally, I think the importance of the classic feed will significantly decline over time (especially after COVID). No one sees the people they actually follow anymore anyway, and that’s how the whole point of “follow” or “add friend” has been lost.

Originally, it meant you would see the opinions, thoughts, and activity of the people you added. By removing that, the original meaning disappeared.

Now it works so that the algorithm pushes a selection of topics it considers popular or relevant to the user. Since that’s how it is, let’s properly redesign the concept of social media so it actually makes sense. The feed could be a small chat box in the corner, and the main page should have a proper dashboard or briefing box. There you would tell Grok what to filter and display.

Yes, this kills the illusion that social media are still “social” and that we’re really messaging with people there. That illusion fell a long time ago — now it’s just being pretended so we voluntarily keep feeding the platforms with posts, photos, and data.At the same time, the doom loop of dopamine addiction, social approval, and endless streams of images would disappear.Let that stay on Instagram, Reels, and YouTube. X could have a similar feature as an add-on if wanted. But text cannot work like Instagram. Text is text — and it’s supposed to bring logic and meaning.

What is missing when Social Media got corrupted?

So what are we missing if we treat social media as a Bloomberg-style analytics dashboard? We’re missing classic, friendly communication channels that no one else reads (because they’re not public). Something like letters or traditional correspondence.I believe these can be brought back.

Private X Rooms

I can imagine simple private rooms: you create a room, send a link, and invited people join. Inside, they can chat, share links, files, and create things. Everything stays exclusively within that room. After a period of inactivity (e.g., 7 days), the room automatically locks and deletes itself. Or it can be archived and downloaded to a local drive.I see the future precisely in such anonymous or private rooms that are created in a fully encrypted environment and completely delete themselves after the users leave. The server keeps no record of them except that they were created and removed. Anyone invited can download the data inside. Simple and elegant.

Logic of society towards technology after COVID

Otherwise, I definitely think that after COVID the logic of society changed, and sharing everything with everyone is simply stupid. That was the biggest bullshit anyone could have come up with. Quite the opposite — my data is mine and I’m not giving it away. I carefully choose what someone else gets to see. By default, everything should be private, no automatic sharing. Separate it at the hardware level — not every device needs to be connected to the network, and the network should have a proper firewall and filter everything. First a VPN tunnel, then SSL connection to the server, and share only the minimum necessary for authentication and functionality.The revolution is also over, and I have no desire to influence everyone in one big group chat. Let them chat there — I’m only interested in a specific group of people who have real information or intelligence above vague formulations and simple image memes. That doesn’t mean images aren’t needed, but the doom loop is definitely not the way.