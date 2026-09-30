There has been a lot of talks recently about new phenomena called Super Intelligence.

Some people are probably asking, what is this actually about? Why do some people want the data centers, others hate them, some want regulation, and others want none of it?

The first question is fairly simple. Whenever technology and politics mix, strange and powerful things start to grow. That has always been true. This is not just a scientific or technical curiosity. Once government enters the picture, the goals become political and economic (also biontechnologics). That was already the case with IBM, Microsoft, and the Internet itself — originally the so-called DARPA Net.

Why is everyone chasing Super Intelligence?

So why is everyone chasing Super Intelligence? And who is “everyone”?

It’s the United States, and China. China is building its own systems and already has its own hardware, software, satellites, and now, increasingly, robots and autonomous vehicles.

In short, this is a race for technological dominance, much like the race to the Moon. The first country to cross a certain threshold and pull ahead gains the upper hand. No shots fired. No occupation. Just superiority in technology.

Sooner or later, technology finds civilian, commercial, and military uses. Nobody should pretend GPS began as a consumer product. These systems were first built for military and national-security purposes.

Super Intelligence is no different. The aim is to train, on commercial models and data, better autonomous vehicles, targeting systems, communications jamming, image recognition, robot programming, channel analysis, encryption-breaking, intrusion into IT systems, hacking of foreign services, message broadcasting, and more.

If you can build a model that crosses a certain line, you can use it to improve almost every technology you already have: rockets, drones, submarines, ships, satellites, mobile devices.

Supply chains matter just as much. Once this technology goes into cars and critical or military systems, you need secure chips, facilities, equipment, and redundant backups for defense. That is what the race is really about: building an advantage that later shows up on other battlefields.

Why the data centers, infrastructure, and storage?

Because once the technology is embedded in widely used systems, it generates enormous amounts of data. That data has to be processed, analyzed, modified, and updated in real time. A backup cannot fail. A disk cannot fill up. That would be a poor defense, and a poor setup for operating across an ocean.

Civilian data is also essential. You need training sets, tests, and constant improvement. Social networks, Facebook, cameras, images, and vehicles all feed that pipeline. You collect the data, then use it for simulation and training.

If you are a geopolitical power, you need technological and informational self-sufficiency. Europeans would have a hard time fighting the United States or China while depending on Microsoft or Huawei. In a war, those systems get switched off, and you are finished.

Today, the United States, China, and Russia have their own IT systems, hardware, and infrastructure. Russia, as far as I know, cut itself off from parts of the global Internet and built replacements for Microsoft-style software. The rest of the world still runs on the same stack.

Russia is not competing for global Super Intelligence dominance - they have a lot of trouble with Europe destroying it self. That leaves the United States and China.

Europe, for some reason, builds wind turbines, kills their own kids and pours all of its data into Facebook, Google, and Microsoft. Strange people over there.

That is the core of it. In my view, the main purpose of Super Intelligence is data integration, analysis, and extraction for specific ends — and then autonomous vehicles, drones, missiles, or robots. Anything that can be put into action when needed.

Nvidia supplies the compute chips. Facebook supplies data and analysis of public mood and trends. Amazon and Microsoft supply cloud and storage. Tesla produces prototypes and working applications.

This is no longer just an AI model. It is an entire chain that becomes critical infrastructure: data centers, energy capacity, network links, data transfer, storage, processors, and then the devices those systems control.

China has the same stack in different brands:

Huawei ≈ Nvidia plus some Cisco/Ericsson

DeepSeek / Qwen / Zhipu / Moonshot ≈ the labs

Tencent / ByteDance ≈ Meta

Alibaba ≈ Google plus Amazon Cloud

Yep and I almost forgot. Why exactly Democrats want’s to ban it in US with Gates? Well, I think it’s because they side with China or their own plan different than Trump and Republicans. For them, it’s better to ban it now, so the other side can't have it and then build it, if they will get back to power to make complete control grid and control it.

Nobody will give ownership of Super Intelligence voluntarily, when it’s done.