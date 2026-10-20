According to sources close to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs and MI6, a report has leaked that Zelensky has disappeared. He has not appeared in public for a long time, nor in any podcast, and even his closest associates in the West and in the US have no news about him.

The exact cause of Zelensky’s departure remains unknown. A statement was issued saying that he had not been feeling very well in recent days and had rarely been seen outside. No one has yet established the exact reason. It could have been a fourth shot of the Covid vaccine or a faulty daily dose of cocaine that was being smuggled through the Balkans. We will probably never know the details. The last thing we know for certain is that in the past week he had not been feeling well and had not left his bunker in Kyiv. No one knows exactly what happened — whether Zelensky disappeared intentionally, whether something happened at the front, or whether he left after another dose of the Covid vaccine or a bad delivery of cocaine.

Western Liberals mourning

Western liberals across the country are mourning the loss of Zelensky and asking:

“Where the hell are we going to find another one like him? Someone willing to sell out his country for money, say anything, and wipe out millions? We’ll never find another one like him…”

Ukraine has declared a period of national mourning for this dictator, who was one of a kind in his century, destroyed the entire country, and killed millions of people. People in the streets are expressing their sadness over this loss while also hoping that the next dictator will be more reasonable. Zelensky’s assets, along with all the gold and property that has not yet been transferred to the West, will be used to rebuild the devastated country.

However, that is not the most important thing at the moment. What matters is that at a time when Ukraine is on the brink of collapse, there is no leader who could take control and lead the Ukrainian people out of danger. According to the latest reports from Donbas, the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers has already exceeded one million. Most of them fell precisely in the battles in Donbas, where the front is collapsing and the losses are enormous every day.

Ukraine has already lost 90% of Donbas, and the last fortified stronghold is under siege by enemy forces. It is at risk of collapsing under the attacks that continue daily and advance through the collapsing Ukrainian leadership.

Ukraine needs new leader

This situation is absolutely catastrophic. Instead of the Ukrainian leader taking responsibility for this complete incompetence, addressing the nation, and either resigning or announcing a ceasefire, he simply disappeared. It is disgraceful, and we cannot leave the Ukrainian people at the mercy of such chaos and confusion that arose in the vacuum after the disappearance of one of the most terrible dictators of the 21st century, who resembles Hitler more than anyone else.

Ukraine now needs new leadership that will lead it out of this abyss and save at least what remains of the completely devastated country after Zelensky’s departure.