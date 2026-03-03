Another question from many that no one asks. Why did anyone need the Great Reset or the COVID Pandemic at all? Was the system we were in not okay? Evidently, it wasn't.



What comes to mind off the top of my head is that the system must have already been in pretty big trouble before that. If I'm guessing correctly, the group that controlled the system and rigged it—as we saw in the Epstein files—was getting into a tight spot.



In what sense of the word 'tight spot'? Well, simply put, in America and even in Britain, people outside the system started noticing that the setup they had rigged was taking their money and worsening their quality of life. That was the reason why they started calling for someone else who would reform it, like Trump and Brexit.



Okay, but why did they have to rig the system? Couldn't they just keep playing by the rules? No, they couldn't—probably already since 2000, when the Dot-com bubble burst, the system had been moving in some cycles of bubbles and collapses.



In 2008, it would have outright crashed if they hadn't started printing money and playing around with negative interest rates. This divided things: the rich bankers and the wealthiest, who profited, and then the remaining 90%, who lost money and power.



This subsequently led to various deviations and primarily to a ruling elite that shifted to a model—like Squid Game and Hunger Games. Fight for a place among the survivors and the elite in suicidal games, where to survive yourself, you have to kill others.



Also, their plan—and from my perspective, it seems realistic—was to solidify this system and retain power, while not allowing this system to be abolished—because it was, after all, historical development. I believe that population reduction and retirees, whom they would have to pay, was also part of their decision-making, including geopolitical impacts.