Seeing the people around me in such terrible shape, I’ve decided to stop mincing words. Yes, I’m still angry about what they did, but I no longer care about trying to convince anyone. I’ve been trying for four years, and the problem lies elsewhere.

This isn’t about politics or even the basic principles of how the human body functions—knowledge that should be mandatory for any teacher, instructor, adult, or athlete. You either want a healthy society, or you want to play Hunger Games and cripple yourself for the glory of the Woke Kingdom.

For a long time, I couldn’t believe that most people genuinely lack even the basic understanding of how their own body works in everyday life. But it really is that bad. So let me reintroduce something I would expect any functioning adult to know or at least understand, given that they use their body every single day.

BASICS OF HUMAN PHYSIOLOGY

Every person has a different physiology, whether they’re small, old, young, fat, thin, slender, stocky, male, or female. Everyone is completely different.

What is the same, however, is that we have bones in our bodies, blood circulation, and muscles that hold us together. Muscles function in pairs—so-called antagonistic muscle pairs. One pushes from one side and the other from the other—that’s the biceps and triceps. Both exert opposing forces on the bone attachments, thereby keeping the bone stable.

A muscle is tissue composed of muscle fibers. When we contract a muscle, the fibers shorten, and when we relax it, they lengthen again.

When we strain these fibers—during exercise, daily movement, walking, running, and other activities—the muscle gets tired and the fibers become damaged; the body then repairs them, which is why we say our muscles ache the next day.

Muscles ache 24–48 hours after we’ve damaged them. At the moment we’re using them, when the muscles are warm and loosened up, we don’t feel it. It’s not until the next day or the day after that we start to feel pain, because the body begins to repair them and pump blood into them.

The legs—they’re the foundation of everything. That back pain everyone’s always talking about comes from tight muscles in the thighs and legs. Or possibly the glutes, which are our largest muscle.

As soon as these muscles tighten, they start pulling on the muscles in our backs, and that’s what we feel. The cause isn’t in the spine but in the tight muscles in our legs, which need to be stretched to release the back muscles that are causing us pain. A massage won’t help, but stretching those calf muscles really will—so they can relax.

Recovery

Muscles need to recover after exercise. When we push them harder than usual, the muscles must recover and grow, thereby adapting to the increased workload. That’s why we need to give them a day of rest. Conversely, constantly overworking these muscles is counterproductive, because they don’t have a chance to recover and end up shrinking and weakening.

Diet is important, but overall lifestyle is key. The body responds to many signals but functions differently in warm climates, in winter, summer, or fall, and in water or rain.

Similarly, everyone goes through different phases; the body needs time after eating, rest, and time to recover from sleep deprivation, illness, or even exhaustion. Everyone needs to be able to sit down and really tune into how they’re actually feeling.

Am I hungry? Am I tired? Do I want to sleep? Does any muscle hurt? Or try this: Can I do a squat? Do I have any injuries?

Now, these are the basics, but apparently no one has them or knows them. The reason everyone feels like crap health-wise right now is because of their lifestyle.

Sitting in a car for 5 hours is actually a form of exercise. Why? Because your body and muscles are in a certain position for 5 hours without a break, and it’s no wonder that afterward, for example, your leg muscles are tight, your butt hurts, or you feel pain in your back. After a long trip—or really any physical exertion that keeps you in a certain position for a long time—you have to compensate for these effects.

So if I’m just walking all day, sitting down is a relief. But if I’m sitting all day, then sitting in the car again and then sitting at home or in a restaurant is crazy. If I’m sitting, then I have to walk home or go for a swim or stretch or go for a run or work out. I have to switch up what I’m doing to relieve the strain.

We’re all sitting down, and during the lockdown, even the kids were—and basically everyone was—cooped up at home almost all the time. That simply requires some kind of compensation just so we aren’t in pain. Compensation other than going to the hospital, because the hospital won’t help here; it’s our lifestyle and changing it that causes these problems.

Another very important factor in health is wealth and money. If we’re poor and get up for work at 5 a.m., spend two hours in traffic, then work until 5 p.m., go shopping, and get home at 9 p.m. only to collapse into bed—only to do the same thing the next day—there simply isn’t much time for recovery or rest.

Although, personally, I think that’s probably better than sitting at a computer all day making podcasts.

Either way, money buys time and relieves stress, which we can then use to improve our health. That’s why rich people really do live longer—they also have better diets, support from staff, and so on. But even among the general working population, this was achievable before someone messed it up and banned sports starting in 2020 and beyond.

I could then move on to the next level, such as sports and elite athletes, but the things mentioned above are BASIC principles that have nothing to do with vaccines, pills, or anything else. Every adult, teacher, or nurse should know this. But they don’t; almost everyone operates based on social consensus. It’s simply that you all have to do the same thing because we’re all the same.

Or it’s mostly about money—it’s not about teaching you to take care of yourself, but about attending classes and paying for them.

If someone comes to me, I can tell just by looking at them what might be hurting them or what’s wrong. Just by looking. Yet, this simply doesn’t happen.

The same goes for all this tourism and migration. When you’re learning something new, you simply need privacy to try out the movements; you might look silly, you might be doing something wrong, but every repetition improves you, and you learn how to do it right. Setting up fitness centers and the like so that everyone repeats the same thing and starts at every level, or having trainers who don’t know the first thing about sports, is just madness—but that’s actually how it is in the West today.

I tried it myself, I spent a week fooling around “Sports Fitness Camp,” and no, it really isn’t a good liberal sports camp.

A sports camp is, quite simply, sweat, tears, and exhaustion—along with mud and all the hassles that come with it. There’s a head coach there—a coach you won’t like—because in the morning he’ll grab his whistle, wake everyone up, send you out for a run, then a warm-up, breakfast, and only then do the lessons begin.

But the lessons themselves are useless—you just have to work hard, that’s what it’s all about. And the sport and the other participants have to support you through it. “You can still do it,” “You’ve got what it takes,” “Give it your all,” and so on.

Only then can you go take a shower and crash, and the next day it starts all over again. But what do you realize at the end? That the run you did at the beginning—if you did it right—is easier; you’re not getting as out of breath, and suddenly you can finish the whole thing. You feel better, and your body is suddenly more flexible, efficient, and you even think more clearly.

I don’t understand how people could have forgotten these basics from the ’90s—and then completely destroy it even more by shutting down sports and dividing society as a whole. But these are fundamentals that aren’t a secret, and if we aren’t even capable of mastering these basics, then it’s clear that society as a whole is sick—and no one should be surprised by that. The environment, mindset, lifestyle, and system in which people live are completely off track, and clinging to them is bound to lead to dysfunction and health problems.

My message is simple teach at-least teachers, nurses, doctors, fitness trainers, health personal, coaches or others who work with public this basics. They should know that and then if someone really wants to live pain free life, there are ways but evidentially, it’s something like taboo in West right now.