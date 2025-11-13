At November 20th, 2025 it will be almost 10 months since the new US President Donald J. Trump took office. During these ten months, we had the opportunity to watch and observe the reactions and actions that followed his inauguration.

I wan’t go into detail here but it is absolutely clear that the predictions of a group of people who saw Trump as Hitler in disguise, serving a mysterious global state as controlled opposition and sent to establish a dictatorship with the help of totalitarian elements, did not come true.

On the contrary, after he took office, systematic censorship and persecution of Covid dissidents ended. To the amazement of the liberal progressive opposition, RFK Jr. and Jay Bhattacharya, two of the few who openly spoke out against the COVID lockdown, took over the leadership of the CDC and NHS.

Donald John Trump, 47th US president

I still lively remember the times that began in the fall of 2020, when we were locked-down and persecuted by the secret police, fellow loyal citizens, friends, coworkers, family, state, academy and unlimited amount of online-trolls.

It was the time when we were told to limit meetings, stop seeing our loved ones, don't travel, don't go to pubs, theaters, pools, gyms, wear the masks outside, keep distance and obediently follow the lead and orders of experts, media figures and politicians.

The main emphasis was given on importance to not talk about vaccines, don't spread missinformation, never question the origin of COVID virus, mortality rate of this flue-like illness, rightness of war in Ukraine, widespread corruption, banning and deplatforming people from public space and under no circumstances to talk in polite company about Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump, because he is supposedly pure “evil.”

I’m probably not the only one who has noticed this, but Donald J. Trump is not acting like a totalitarian evil dictator. His actions do not correspond to this. Quite the opposite, despite the difficulties he faced when he was banned from social media in 2020, accused of inciting an attack on the Capitol, condemned by virtually every media outlet, targeted by law enforcement and security agencies, and defamed by nearly every “decent” person, including the church and academia officials, who made it their job to spit on him as much as possible, he has managed to return to office. Not even an assassination attempt stopped him.

All these sequences really make you think. Is there perhaps a connection between people who religiously hate Donald J. Trump and the advocacy of insane measures against COVID? And why exactly did the vast majority of people remain silent when one of the presidential candidates was banned and silenced, and even applauded it, much like they later did to the COVID dissidents?

Is it purely coincidental that most of these Covid-loving people, who relish hypocrisy, censorship, manipulation, lying, corruption, and bullying others, are precisely the group for whom Donald J. Trump represents a threat?

I am absolutely sure that it is not an accident. It is the same group of people, connected via governmental money, funds, non-governmental organizations, academia, corporations, the deep state, and influential networks.

Trump Economical Policies

Much of recent criticism is made about the economic policies that Donald J. Trump administration is implementing, mostly that they either don’t go very deep or don’t improve faster the current situation devastated after 4 years of military dictatorship, destruction of business, mutual trust, lost Biden-Ukraine war and transfer of wealth to the top 1% billionaires world-wide.

We don't have enough space here to evaluate all the individual policies proposed but just state, from my perspective he’s moving in the right direction and fulfills his key ideological principles of securing borders, restoring order, returning covid dissidents back to society, removing censorship and dealing with the military and ideological coup which took place 2020 worldwide.

The situation where we find our self now, after the Great Reset started in 2020 and was forcefully stopped in 2024 isn’t ideal. We have to keep in mind, that change takes time and currently is critical to secure at least basic functioning of society, government, critical infrastructure, peace and security after all events which took place world-wide.

The situation is not optimal

What we saw during the COVID coup and what we see around us today is simply the devastating state of society, health and morality that has deteriorated over the last two decades.

Someone said that the economic crisis is above all a moral failure of society, and he is right. During the COVID coup, only about 10-20% of society tried to protest. The rest didn’t care.

I know very well the people who “went around” and just kept their mouths shut and stayed out of sight during the COVID lockdown. They didn’t protest and then simply threw the vote to the other side expecting everything to be fine, but that’s not how it works.

Not caring about the rest of the society comes at a price. The fact that they have chosen to remain silent and let others be slaughtered, kids crippled, adults brainwashed and small businesses to fail has a price.

The fact that they happily listened to the total bullshit and outright lies spewed from the mouths of others and didn’t say a word to correct them has a price. The fact that they left public spaces to the mercy of gangs and corrupted developers has a price. And we all pay for it now.

Betraying others and ignoring all moral principles has consequences. Maybe if people started treating each other the way they would want others to treat them instead of ignoring and gaslighting them it might bear some fruit.

And no, more memes won’t change the fact that they’ve left theirs friends, fellow citizens, elders, kids and others at the mercy of a madness that can’t tell the difference between a woman and a man, deadly diseases and flu and what is good and bad.

They stood by and watched, and in most cases even cheered as they went after the only people who were trying to stop them or prevent the worst. Memes just show and prove how morally wrong and insane they were or still are.

The blame for the current situation is not on Donald J. Trump, who is democratically elected 47th President of the USA, but on those who have ousted and humiliated him over the years. These people are the real threat to democracy and freedom, and it is they who are responsible for the situation we find ourselves in today.

Given all we’ve been through in the last four years, I cheer for America’s 47th president, Donald John Trump, and you should too.