There may still be people in the world who believe in the fairy tale about COVID. They think that Fauci™ is The Science and that COVID vaccines and lockdowns save lives. This article is not for them.

The war in Ukraine is now entering its fifth year. The idea that Ukraine, a country neighboring Russia, could somehow destroy Moscow was never realistic. The war has continued not because it is winnable in any conventional sense, but because it serves a simpler purpose: recycling large amounts of Western taxpayers’ money for as long as possible.

If a government openly proposed raising taxes to fund a luxury villa for a congressman Hassan, there would be immediate backlash. Framing the same spending as support for an oppressed leader fighting an aggressor makes it far easier to accept.

In practice, a significant portion of that money does not stay in Ukraine for defense or reconstruction. It is diverted through various channels—shell companies, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, or physical assets—and returns to Western political and financial circles, while Zelensky and those around him also benefit personally.

The deeper problem is that Zelensky has transformed from an elected president into a wartime strongman who treats the Ukrainian state and its army as instruments for his own survival and enrichment. With no intention ever give up that power.

He has shown little concern for the human cost. His position is self-reinforcing: as long as the war continues, he can postpone elections and accountability. Once fighting stops or normal politics resume, his support would almost certainly collapse. His leverage comes from offering continued Ukrainian sacrifice in exchange for continued Western funding.

Nearly two million people have died in the conflict. Zelensky has repeatedly indicated a willingness to continue until Ukraine’s the last man. This is not the behavior of a leader primarily concerned with the welfare of his population. It is the behavior of someone whose power and personal interests are tied to the continuation of the war.

Western governments have transferred roughly $410–450 billion in support since 2022. Ukraine has lost substantial territory and a large share of its pre-war population. These outcomes are difficult to reconcile with any serious strategy aimed at military victory or national preservation. They are more consistent with a prolonged transfer of resources whose main beneficiaries are not the Ukrainian people.

The same political and media voices that supported open borders, lockdowns, and other costly domestic policies also presented Zelensky as a moral leader fighting a just war.

In reality, he is a highly opportunistic figure backed by Western interests that have used the conflict to extract resources from public budgets. Removing him would not solve every problem Ukraine faces, but it would remove one central obstacle to ending a war that has already destroyed a large part of the country.