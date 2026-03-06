Why is it important to sign the COVID Justice Resolution?

Imagine we live in a different world.

In this alternate world unlike our own hypnosis is real and effective, and so are the so-called “robots.” Indistinguishable from ordinary humans, these robots carry a small metal device with a display that delivers orders, information, and instructions straight from central command. They follow every command precisely, no matter how absurd.

In this new world, mass hypnosis and mass formation are always present.

This world stands in sharp contrast to our own, where people generally act from principles, morality, and reasoned judgment—yet that strange world still exists.

So why is it important to sign the COVID Justice Resolution?

It is important primarily for visitors to this very strange world. This quite ordinary document, which only sets out basic and fairly logical elements of what no one should do, gains importance through its weight and its rational description of the commands these robots must avoid.

Robots are not very smart, and especially not when it comes to hypnosis. They can only work with the brain activity that someone has implanted in their brain or directly thought up for them—how a given sequence should function or operate. Once they receive such commands, they are implacable. The other side—whether robot or normal human—must either submit or be destroyed. Deviation from the commands of central authority cannot be tolerated.

Imagine standing on the edge of a balcony on a skyscraper, protecting family with children, while an enraged mob below with torches and pitchforks chants “Burn the anti-vaxxers!” and surges up the stairs to do his duty. Neither the Bible nor the Book of Mormon will help you.

No—in this case, you need heavier artillery. And that is precisely the COVID Justice Resolution. You can calm the mob with a simple, non-confrontational statement that they are violating a resolution of the American Senate, which clearly states that you must not burn your ideological opponents or lock people in house arrest for longer than 30 days, in section 4b.

Someone might object that people strong in faith—who believe in God or Mormon religion — could hardly take this document seriously. Yet it seems that both the Pope and the President of the Mormon movement sometimes adjust their messages and public statements according to secular documents.

Another might argue: Fine, if robots follow orders and you can repel them with the “COVID Justice Resolution” defense, how do you deal with people who fall into fully functional hypnosis and completely switch off the thing they should be using—the one on their head?

Here too, the COVID Justice Resolution helps.

In cases of hypnosis, the hypnotist needs access to the victim’s subconscious and must continually process the victim with an authoritative voice. Still, from earlier times, people have encoded hierarchical sequences in their subconcious authoritative model.

So if people fall into hypnosis and start running in the direction the hypnotist sent them, you can stop them by inserting the sentence into their subconscious: “But what about the COVID Justice Resolution?”

This sentence begins to vibrate in their head, and after a while, it starts bubbling up into consciousness. The thought sequence in such a person’s mind goes something like this: “Okay, so recently we isolated about 20 people, injected them all with the vaccine, closed off the perimeter, and ordered everyone to wear masks. Was that right, when this stupid COVID Justice Resolution directly says it shouldn’t be done? What if it really shouldn’t be done? Am I then a bad person? It’s an official document—they wouldn’t lie there, and none of our priests questions this decision. What if our boss is wrong? Maybe I should wait a bit and have someone confirm or refute it first.”

This moment of hesitation can save your life—sparing you the gulag or being thrown off a balcony—and in Darwin’s theory of the survival of species, it is important to leave yourself room for a safe escape when these things happen so frequently.