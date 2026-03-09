Another question that many sociologists ask themselves, and it’s important even today. Why is it important to talk to others?

Some might say, “I already know everything and don’t need to talk to anyone. They bother me, and I have no reason to discuss anything with them. I have my smartphone, news and that’s it.”

That may be true in a way, but language — whether physically (in terms of articulation) or linguistically — needs to be used, or it atrophies, same with vocabulary.

You’re surely familiar with singers, actors, or entertainers who warm up before a performance by reciting very complex tongue twisters. The same principle applies to language in general.

The fact that conversation today is treated as something inappropriate or out of place is itself a sign of our times. I suspect several reasons right away why this is so…

Nevertheless, it is necessary to exercise the language. Whether through a simple greeting or a casual chat about the weather.

In doing so, both we and the other person learn to listen to the tone of voice and to recognize dialects or vocabulary that we use. The more we talk — and that means with anyone at all — the better the language develops in us. Silencing others, as we saw during the era of COVIDism, should come to an end.

It should be normal to hear people talking around us, greeting each other, or exchanging information. So let’s try it: start talking and stop behaving as if someone is forcing a mask over your mouth and threatening to kill you just because you dare to speak in their presence. That era is long over. No one will send you to a concentration camp for your opinions anymore.