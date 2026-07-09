I’ve already brought it up, so let’s dive in and set the record straight on this whole COVID story.

Today is July 9, 2026. Donald J. Trump is the 47th President of the United States. With greater clarity, we now recognize that COVID-19 escaped from a Wuhan lab in late 2019, supported by U.S. funding approved by Fauci through EcoHealth Alliance. Its true mortality rate was comparable to that of a severe seasonal flu.

So why did it take a full six years to prove this fact, and why has a large part of society denied it and constantly challenged these facts as invalid? The reason is simple: their political representatives (bosses) don’t want it to be that way, because it undermines their plans for power. The people around them are clowns who parrot whatever their main boss tells them about how to proceed to take over the world.

Brainwashing

That’s the short version, more or less. Now, regarding brainwashing, since it has become quite popular in recent years.

From an early age, the brain functions by constructing narratives (stories) about who we are, what we do, why we do it, what the consequences are, and so on. This distinguishes us from lower forms of life, which supposedly lack this kind of thinking. They are unable to construct a future or a past. They live only in the present.

Now, why brainwashing? Brainwashing is important when we need to divide up the work and control multiple units—minions—at once. If each of them had to use their own brainpower to solve tasks, it would be costly, and they might also make mistakes. For example, they might mislabel something or misjudge a danger. That’s why we give them instructions, which they then carry out.

And that’s basically it—the Minion (instead of a robot) then carries out the instructions given to him and feels good about pleasing his boss, because the boss will then give him a reward or praise in front of the other Minions.

And that’s basically it. That’s mass formation in a nutshell: the minions then form various structures among themselves—like gang elements with tattoos, ornaments, voodoo rituals—play games, and so on, depending on whether the boss needs them at the moment or not.

An interesting situation arises when someone tries to brainwash a person who isn’t a minion. If that person uses their brain, then various more sophisticated elements come into play, such as subliminal signals, manipulation through various substances, stress, gamification, fear, emotions, and physical resilience—and if nothing works, that person must be expelled from the group and labeled an enemy, because they could “infect” the other Minions.

If we extend it, for the boss it’s not really critical if the Minon will get hurt or die during experiment, as the boss needs them to accomplish the plan, for which they are selected.