The Ukraine war is a shitshow, and we all know it. I’m sick of watching those constantly crying NATO generals and our UK ones on TV, pouring their hearts out about how everyone is so mean to them and doesn’t want to pay for their brilliant ideas.

Zelensky flies around Europe, virtually hugging everyone and signaling how oppressed his country is, and how we all have to “give it a heart” and democratically signal that we’re all in this together. It’s one big clown show for low-IQ morons.

Yes, I said it. Our liberal retards can go fuck themselves. Where the hell was our army when you were running those covid games? You were supposed to protect the citizens and the country. Instead, you were pulling shit in meetings so you could rig elections and keep in power the parties that would approve your war.

For four years you pathetically lied that Ukraine was completely innocent — no labs, no munitions schemes, everything purely moral, nobody profiting from anything. Censorship? None. Everything legal, nobody doing anything shady.

The world hasn’t seen such bullshit in a long time. Hunter Biden, PRISM, Zelensky TV series, and all the other nonsense. You were expanding NATO bases, preparing to attack Russia first or at least provoke it into attacking.

And now that the US has pulled its support (because Trump wasn’t your candidate), everyone is crying that there’s no money. No, the money isn’t there because nobody believes Ukraine can win anymore. It never made sense in the first place. The real goal was to export Ukrainians to the West as refugees so they could, together with the other immigrants, bully the native population.

I’m not going to waste time on the retards from the European Virtue-Signaling Agency. Personally, I think that if we have such feminized, brain-dead, corrupt leaders who prioritize immigrants over their own citizens and prosperity, then they deserve defeat.

And yes, I’ll say it out loud: during covid, Russia somewhat saved the world by invading Ukraine as the first real reaction to the madness of those brain-rotted fascist idiots.

This war is a Shitshow. Nobody believes a single word from those corrupt politicians anymore. And even if something happened, nobody would voluntarily fight for them — at best under threat of persecution. Zelensky has been holding power without elections for two years now, and the talk about “fighting for democracy” is something nobody takes seriously anymore. They’re just corrupt clowns who are using the whole thing only to enrich themselves.

The Ukraine war will continue as long as Zelensky and his gang remain in power. More and more countries are turning against him. Of course, Russia remains a hostile state and nobody wants it to swallow the whole of Ukraine. But at the same time, nobody wants these current virtue-signaling idiots to win either.

First remove the clique that’s keeping him there, and only then can the war end. The question is what comes first. I could even believe that after a coup in Ukraine, Zelensky would go into exile and from there continue to virtually signal how we all must morally stand side by side.