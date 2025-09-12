There is a lot going on in the world right now, but perhaps it is good to highlight some positive news. For this reason, I recommend watching the video below, which has only 8 minutes and revolves around discussion of the current state of AI as well as a very important change in the perception of smartphones. I think you will enjoy it👇

As we now try to analyze the situation and how we got into it from a more realistic perspective, let's focus on the example of a smartphone. The thing we carry in our pockets and look at for about 4–5 hours a day is quite magical.

The iPhones

When the first iPhone with a touchscreen was created in 2007, it was truly a revolutionary invention. After a few years, it became bigger, smarter, faster, and also gained many new applications that allowed it to expand its futuristic horizons.

I think it's safe to say that we have succeeded in creating a society of "cyberpeople." Or, as Toby Rogers called them, "Neanderthals with iPhones" and earbuds in their ears.

Doctor Who: S02E04 - Rise of the Cybermen

Cybermen - fully developed 2025 version.

In the picture above, you can see the prototype from 2006, and below, the fully functional version from 2025.

In slang, they are often referred to as "liberals," "woke," "NPCs," "zombies," "disinformation experts," "Neanderthals with iPhones," "urban liberals," "autists," "brainwashed citizens," "normies," and many other names.

During the pandemic, we saw what can happen to people when they are fully connected to their shiny iPhones, news channels, and headphones. A whole new world can be created.

Archive Picture: 2020 Covid Lockdown broadcasted in Mainstream news

Now, as we're slowly returning to sanity and schools, experts and others seriously calling for people to stop using the phones in presence of others. That’s beneficial, but we need to also talk about forms of communication.

The Forms of Communication

The communication between human people is very complex. I know it doesn't seem complex those days as you simply log in, open contact and write something, send picture or emoji and everyone knows what you meant. But it wasn't always like that.

There used to be problem in the past, that the message could be not delivered, the line was jammed or the message got corrupted. Also, someone unknown could receive the message or got the wrong part of it, as it always get disassembled into binary and then back to readable text.

We now live in modern era. Unleashed on us together with covid and vaccines in 2020. We can communicate with everyone, everywhere, every time and hold multiple conversations at the same time.

At current time, we don't really wonder if the person on the other side had received the message, if he or she is currently sleeping, wandering around on a dangerous cliff or driving. We simply see that the message has been sent and delivered. The problem here can arrive, when we want to not socially destroy the other person.

Instant Messaging vs The Phone Calls

Every communication requires energy, attention and participation from the communicating sides.

You can see, how crazy and disrespecting or really emotionally charged it can be, when you talk to someone next to you and there is no response. You start to wonder, did he hear what I said? Did he understand it correctly? Why he is not saying anything back? Did he get upset? Did he block me? Was the message even delivered? Could he not read it? And many other things.

With the broad communication we don't know if the person responds right away or in a day, week or never. That’s a real challenge for conversation, when you expect the other person to react to what you said or at least describe, that he needs some time or get some reaction, but instead you just assume, that the message was received correctly and what was the impact of the message on the other person.

The former chat rooms or ICQ instant messenger used to have advantage, that they were only on desktop computer. There were no mobile phones at that time, so when someone was in the room, there was a big chance that he is currently really available and sitting in front of the computer.

ICQ Chat Room

When we compare the phone calls to instant messaging, we can observe many differences.

The phone call is something like a direct line to a physical person. You can hear that person, and it’s surrounding right away. In a moment, when the connection is opened, you directly know if the other person is available or not. Either he picks up the phone or he is simply not available to communicate.

Sleeping man answering the phone call in morning

Another advantage of a phone call is that the line is usually only for two people.

You have to know the phone number of the receiver, and he has to trust you or anticipate your call, to pick up the phone. The moment when you start speaking, it’s very easy to understand the situation of speaker or caller, if you hear in background loud noises probably it’s not very good time for long phone call.

Also, you can hear his voice directly, which indicates if it’s men, women, accent, age and also if he is happy, sad or in which mood he currently is.

This information helps the caller to adjust the information and also decide, if it makes sense, to continue with the phone call for long. In case of bad moment, there is always the option to suggest to call back later.

That takes us to the best advantage of phone calls. It’s time-limited and precisely framed window, when you have direct line to that person. It always starts with “Halo” and ends either with “Goodbye” or simply when the line is disconnected.

The phone call always end and there is no other memory of it besides the caller and receiver - except the “NSA archives” of course. But in normal circumstances, the phone is private, and all information are transferred only between the two sides.

And that is a huge advantage.

Maybe, after we will remove the phones from kids hands, the second step in learning them how to be human again could be some school training in phone calls. It helps them to hear the voices and also understand that the real communication between humans is structured, formed and limited, which could help them in adjusting back to real world.