After publishing the last article called “Happy New Year 2016!” many of the readers were confused and started to falsely claim, that it´s not 2016 but strangely 2026. In this article I would like to refute these false claims and set the record straight.

We have to look at it logically: if there are more than two genders, and we currently have an official selection of almost ninety variations, then it is absolutely certain that this is the year 2016.

If the courts are unable to distinguish between what is male and female, even in matters relating to money or official competitions, then it is 2016.

Similarly, if our intellectual, cultural, medical, legal, and other elites insist that we are in the middle of a deadly pandemic and that it has been going on for the last four years, then it is definitely 2016.

If the academy is unable to recognize a deadly pandemic or a virus originating in a laboratory, yet publishes such nonsense that is in complete contradiction to the facts, then it really is 2016.

If people in official positions actually have “they/them” or other nonsense written in their signatures, and Google, Facebook, and other IT giants regularly fact-check these things, then it really is 2016.

See? Even the Fact-Checkers agree with me, it´s truly 2016.

Fact Checkers know, that it´s 2016

I don´t think much more need to be said, it´s simply a fact and anyone who claim otherwise is BIGOT! We need more Woke warriors and improve the world.

I just hardly still can believe, that all the people went by it for whole straight 8 years and they didn´t even notice, something could be wrong.

Yes, the year is 2016.