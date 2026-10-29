Disclaimer: The original was too dark, so I soften it a little. I actually hate to write about the totalitarianism of the era 2020-2025.

You know, I’ve been thinking.

I do that sometimes, and I’ve noticed that a lot of people in society trying to do that those days. I don’t know how it’s possible, but you can simply see on people that the COVID psychosis has faded.

Maybe everyone is still plugged into the same channels, and somehow some information managed to get through there that allowed them to connect the dots — or maybe it’s just become that obvious. Who knows, but if you talk to people, they’re already arriving at the same conclusion. Without exception.

You pick someone at random and what I’m formulating, they already know — and it’s basically no longer that fanatical “no no, that’s not how it is” and similar hysterical screams. People have somehow accepted it as reality.

On the other hand, given the disaster all around and all that destruction and corpses in the streets, continuing to deny it must only be for strong personalities — or for our top elite.

Admitting problem is first step

Either way, even though we’re up to our necks in catastrophe, admitting the problem is still the first step toward solving it. I recently wrote about the fact, that you probably don’t know people.

And it’s true. When you think about it, what actually is society? It’s the sum of people. Each of them has some idea of society, or of what’s right, in their head. But even so, when that person says or proclaims it, what still matters is what they do when things get tough.

For example: if someone is really calling for help somewhere, will anyone come and help them? Or will most people just bow their heads into their phones?

Destruction of society during covid

You know, I still remember the time before COVID, when it was allowed to speak and the rules were set by the people who were there at that moment. That was still the so-called “high-trust” society.

I wasn’t even afraid to lend my car to a colleague from work in 2019, because his word that he’d be careful was simply enough for me. The same in transport and elsewhere — it used to be arranged so that society agreed on what was right and what wasn’t.

Someone broke that and completed it during COVID. There it was no longer about whether you had a ticket, whether you were riding without one, or whether you were making a mess. It was about whether you had a mask and a QR code. Even if you had a ticket and behaved like a decent passenger, if you didn’t put on a mask, the conductor went after you — and the fellow passengers as well.

They had it ordered, and of course they were then pressured when someone from the elites reported it — for example an agent in disguise checking in a shop whether everyone was wearing masks. But it was harsh. Those people didn’t want to lose their jobs and get into trouble, so they enforced it, but in doing so they basically completely abolished all the self-correcting mechanisms in society.

Rough times

It was rough. I myself clashed with the police a few times, and then it was a game of whether any of the passengers would stand up for you — and overall it was a heavy daily fight.

What was the result? Well, the result is that when you’re not supposed to get close to anyone, and when you do, the people themselves enforce it, so we adopted it.

That’s like the girl who runs and jumps over the old man on the sidewalk with a respirator who has fallen and can’t get up. Because she was told and had experience that when you tried a few times to talk to those people, instead of some conversation they told you that you don’t have a respirator, or what are you bothering them for.

It’s insane that we’re talking about our society like this, but that’s how it is. They untaught people how to function on the basis of society. It used to be normal to greet people, but since the woke people started those wars, it doesn’t happen much anymore, because most people go then straight to their woke rage about how Trump is a threat.

Now it’s starting to improve. We’re no longer beating each other over masks, and the elite rich intellectuals are no longer spreading terror among society to the same extent. We’ve taken their tools and channels away from them.

It’s still horrible when you think about their insane minds, when they still insist that it was all fine and that it was supposed to be that way.

But it’s changing. And it’s thanks to Trump. His presence is returning something of the old, not yet completely eradicated world into those fanaticised brains.

I believe in gradual healing and a return to normal, but I ask everyone: realize who is truly spreading the evil in society. They are precisely the opposite figures from what you’ve been told until now.

And yes, let’s talk about it — there’s no point ending with this sentence. Let’s talk about why it was possible to get the worst people to the top and why they were allowed to introduce the terror on us for so long. Once we are able to define the problem, there can be also a solution for how to get rid of it.