Even if it doesn’t seem that way to some people, when I look at the situation around, it feels like we’re approaching some kind of conclusion.

I know that when I describe things here the way they actually are, I’m taking work away from a lot of people — commentators, philosophers, influencers, intellectuals and many others who would happily argue about this forever and profit from the hate, destruction, division and anger.

What I thought in 2019

Maybe let’s start with the intellectual banner under which we entered all of this in 2019.

It was the thesis that the Western citizen is an enlightened, educated, healthy and well-functioning element who thinks and reacts logically to facts or information. Also that he has some faith or moral principles according to which he decides or defends his own or others’ interests.

Those were the activist groups fighting for a better world, democracy, human rights, against oppression and so on. Greta is great example - complete scam as usual.

What will they say?

You now have the book “Cries for Help” in a physical edition. I even managed to find it in a search engine: “cries for help book brownstone”.

baconsrebellion.com/cries-for-help-injury-and-death-buried-in-v-safe-data

Let’s assume you take that book and go to someone, what will they say?

You can, for example, go to a hospital and talk to a nurse, or to an academy, or to a politician or a professor. What will they tell you?

Well, it depends. In the hospital the nurse will tell you that the doctor ordered it. You go to the doctor and ask him what he thinks when you show it to him. He will tell you that management ordered it. You go to management and ask them. They will tell you they got the instruction from the CDC. You go to the CDC and they will tell you that Fauci ordered it (or signed it) and that the man is no longer there.

You go to intellectuals and propagandists of science and others. They will tell you that at that time there were “scientific facts” and similar nonsense. When you then push them a little toward the real human level, they will tell you that it was simply a trend and that they are also surprised that this is possible here and that such things can seriously happen today.

When you go to the academy, the professor will shrug his shoulders and say: “Well, we live in hard times. I also didn’t expect that something like this could happen.”

It depends on whom you go to. When you go to a human-rights association that is currently protesting for LGBTQ+ and for euthanasia, they will tell you what you’re bothering them with, because it’s the fault of the government and Trump.

In essence, no matter whom you go to, that person will always refer you higher up, because it’s not their concern. I understood this a long time ago: if you have to convince a person to help someone who physically needs help and is still breathing, you cannot expect that person to help anyone further.

Those people themselves essentially control nothing, they operate within the system and do what someone tells them. That’s why even when you tell someone that Covid was a genocide, the biggest fraud since World War II, no one will do anything. They’ll shrug their shoulders and move on.

I understood this a long time ago and it’s true. It’s not bottom-up, it’s influence from the top.

You know, I often hear those phrases — that Brownstone was a moral beacon and leader in dark times, etc. That it broke through and so on. What they mean by that is that it was an institution at the top which at that time broke through the veil of censorship in elite circles and leaned toward the side of good. In essence, in those Covid games we took a bit of deep-state methodology and turned it against them. Which if I may, was really historical accomplishment.

But I repeat again: the problem is that the expectation was that it would be enough to tell people there is a problem somewhere and they themselves — autonomously — would react. That is, that they themselves know that what is happening is wrong and so they will start solving or fixing those things. That didn’t happen, and expecting it from them is clearly mistaken.

That’s why I say that writing these behind-the-scenes concepts only makes sense for a very narrow and distinct group. It is essentially a kind of higher elite (deep state) view which can then, for example, when you push someone at a meeting, influence their position. That’s why even a small group of anti-covid dissidents can kick a larger group which then — even though that group would never have dealt with these things — knows that it will be beneficial in the long term or is morally right. But you can’t keep kicking them forever, there are simply limits where those people either have to do something themselves or, well, it’s up to them.

The essential thing is that you told them. What they do with it is already up to them.

Suicides Are Falling

It may surprise some people, but the number of suicides among young people is falling. It is related to the fact that if you stop torturing them the way it was during those two or three years of lockdown, people stop committing suicide. Just as, if you stop pumping into their heads that they are going to die, people start seeing a future. Not to mention the bans on gathering, brainwashing, forcing them to stay in front of screens, etc. I see it positively.

Let’s State the Truths

I’ve already kind of started saying that what I write is only for a narrow group, and that still applies. I don’t know what each person’s goal is — whether it is some philosophical understanding, getting closer to God, understanding the world, etc. I don’t have an answer to the question “Why are we here”, I just sort of put things together as they work and notice them. That “Why are we here” or what the meaning of our life is, is for each person to sort out for themselves spiritually or inwardly.

I only know that it is better to face reality than to live mentally in some psychotic state. Grok has quite good insights on this.

How It Was with Ukraine

Elon has now said straight out how it was with Ukraine. I’ll just quote:

Elon Musk says Russia isn’t the only one to blame in Ukraine, and brings up the US-backed coup against pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014 “It’s true that from an invasion standpoint, Russia is the aggressor, but it is also true that we Americans staged a coup to overthrow the democratically elected pro-Russian president of Ukraine.” “That is an offensive action. Without the US State Department and other agencies’ help, that would not have happened. That is obviously an offensive action. The full answer would take too long, maybe I should write this up and articulate it.”

x.com/dnapway/status/2123195396524826847

And that’s basically all. Now at that trilateral and other meetings they are actually discussing how to resolve it with those spheres of influence. The whole USAID and the others were primarily intended for undermining regimes in countries around the sphere of influence. Then during 2020 they turned it also on domestic populations.

Once someone takes this into account, the whole saga with Russia Gate, Hunter Biden, Burisma, Brexit and others starts making sense. Behind Trump’s rise there is actually a geopolitical struggle.

I kind of take it as a closed chapter. Three things are important:

In the case that you tell this story to someone, of course it will not be presented this way in public. You cannot tell people that they are pawns and that they are being robbed. That’s why we have the “broadcasting”.

The elites always present it to them as if they are doing a moral, good and beneficial thing. Otherwise those pawns would not go into battle and to the slaughter, let themselves be killed and get nothing out of it. People are not quite that stupid, you always have to sell it to them as a fight for their good and moral values. Or bribe them. Depends on what currently works.