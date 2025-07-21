World Insights
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Let's get back where we started
Some thoughts about technology and communication development
Jul 21
•
Martin
Share this post
World Insights
Let's get back where we started
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Let's categorize the society
The historical excursion is always necessary as we can learn from the past and try to not repeat the same mistakes over and over.
Jul 21
•
Martin
15
Share this post
World Insights
Let's categorize the society
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
35
Historical excursion
When we are finally allowed, to discuss the trauma publicly, let’s dive into a few historical parallels.
Jul 21
•
Martin
1
Share this post
World Insights
Historical excursion
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Let's try to unpack the trauma
It's summer time, holidays are in full swing and people are relaxing after a very stressful period and exhausting years.
Jul 17
•
Martin
3
Share this post
World Insights
Let's try to unpack the trauma
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
June 2025
2020 GPDN coup d'état
Recapitulation of crucial events
Jun 1
•
Martin
2
Share this post
World Insights
2020 GPDN coup d'état
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May 2025
The Human Hacking
We became what we behold
May 14
•
Martin
Share this post
World Insights
The Human Hacking
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Network of Trust
Proposal from 2021 how to fix Internet
May 3
•
Martin
Share this post
World Insights
Network of Trust
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
March 2025
The tittytainment is hopefully over
Let's go back to 2020 when a very special military-psychological operation began.
Mar 6
•
Martin
Share this post
World Insights
The tittytainment is hopefully over
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2025
Trying to understand, what happened
I have to say, that I am confused a lot these days.
Feb 20
•
Martin
1
Share this post
World Insights
Trying to understand, what happened
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The weather was really good
Short weekend trip into mountains
Feb 18
•
Martin
Share this post
World Insights
The weather was really good
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
January 2025
Admirable silence
A small look back at what is left of our society and reflection on the significance of the work of Franz Kafka, Karel Capek and an optimistic prediction…
Jan 28
•
Martin
1
Share this post
World Insights
Admirable silence
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
How they did it?
The global hypnosis
Jan 27
•
Martin
1
Share this post
World Insights
How they did it?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
© 2025 Pooky
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts