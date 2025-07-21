World Insights

Let's get back where we started
Some thoughts about technology and communication development
  
Martin
Let's categorize the society
The historical excursion is always necessary as we can learn from the past and try to not repeat the same mistakes over and over.
  
Martin
35
Historical excursion
When we are finally allowed, to discuss the trauma publicly, let’s dive into a few historical parallels.
  
Martin
Let's try to unpack the trauma
It's summer time, holidays are in full swing and people are relaxing after a very stressful period and exhausting years.
  
Martin
The Human Hacking
We became what we behold
  
Martin
Network of Trust
Proposal from 2021 how to fix Internet
  
Martin
