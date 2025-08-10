World Insights

ArnoldF
2d

Apart from God's intervention (which is certainly possible) nothing will happen to bring about a great unveiling of the covxx death jab. The lockstep that the Medical Industrial Complex (MIC2) created is nearly impervious. men and women believe wholeheartedly in the progress of man and as your book is titled, they believe in their anointed experts due to 150 years of unlimited progress. Enough people believe in this bright shinining Star Trek Federation future that it is supposedly ahead of us—otherwise there is no way we would have done these things (and also destroying culture by unlimited immigration). And nothing will seemingly derail this myth. This is myth perhaps maybe greater than Santa Clause because it is based on the belief that mankind can by his own bootstraps lift himself from sin into a glorious utopia. However, they forgot two things: 1. there is genuine evil in the world (and extrinsic of the world—Satan and demons) that seeks to do mankind harm, 2. That mankind has a sinful nature and no amount reforms and transformation will remove this evil core apart from the salvation in Jesus Christ. In some ways, this is a similar message that was broached in the great sci-fi movie Forbidden Planet.

I do believe we should keep asking the vaxxed do they still believe the propaganda. Its important--even if it can wake up a few.

