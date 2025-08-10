To make it more fun and lightweight, I decided to throw away my academical and professional hat and start writing fiction. Below is a fictional article “Peek into the future” after humanity was almost completely enslaved by Satanistic cult, which tried to convince everyone to die, banned laughter and ordered to wear masks outside as the leaders were too ugly and didn’t want to see smiling faces of others.

Let's play a game for a moment. What I write below will be purely fictional. For that matter, I will turn off my scientific thinking and erase 10 years of experience in academia, literature and IT which I gained till the 2019 and also all the things I learned during covid-operation. Not many people read this anyway, so I am safe.

Now, as I am free to expand the thinking behind the self-censorship horizons, let’s get into that.

Strange anomaly

One thing I have noticed recently is a strange anomaly, whereby most thinkers since 2020 have begun to agree on the same basic facts. That’s really new to me as we always had multiple disputes, mainly how deadly the virus was and who is the controlled opposition.

We now agree, that there has been cognitive warfare and involvement of military into the presented covid pandemic, as described by Thomas Fazi in this interview.

These facts are supported by Debbie Lerman “Covid Dossier” and also Robert Malone “5th Generation Warfare”. I would add also "Michael Nehls, Naomi Wolf” with book “Indoctrinated Brain”.

Josh Stylman is also on the right track with this topic, but is hard to choose one article as there are many - so maybe this one: “How Performative Activism Enabled Mass Persecution”.

I am aware of this since beginning as I was interested in the topic of “Nudging and Cognitive biases” since 2016. When Covid started, I recognized the manipulation and hypnotic tricks as I tried it before by my self.

Mostly the facts mapping the wisdom from the list of literature related to covid mentioned here.

Regarding the COVID we're now approaching level, when we're starting to confirm the assumptions which were in the beginning.

COVID and Vaccines

There are the vaccines' mortality patterns, presented by Denis Rancourt. He also claims, that there was no pandemic and COVID-19 is a War Measure for Population Control. (War where nobody knows, that they are under attack)

Then very good summary by Debbie Lerman called “Same Excess Death Patterns in Multiple Data Sets After mRNA Vaccine Rollouts”. And Ed Dowd and his excessive documentation of the vaccine injuries and deaths.

If I knew, that they would even publicly state the vaccine harms, I would wait to publish “The Vaccine Effects” article a few days and add it there. So I will include them here.

There is even daughter of Greek Prime Minister dead and many others. Cancer is probably also on rise.

So we are clear about that. Which is progress, after 5 years. I would say, taking in account how serious it is. It would be better to prevent it, but at least we know now, that it’s deadly.

Also, we now understand, that those things are not coincidence and incompetence. Someone even described it like time-line. (Also described in book “Global Trap” from 1996).

We understand what is happening but for me, it is strange, that it took so long. The first pointers were there already in summer 2020, but we were not sure - could it be even real? I also wasn't absolutely positive. Then in July 2021 it was confirmed by Doctor for Covid Ethics Symposium.

I think the problem might be here even before, as described in the article “Instagram has killed Intellectuals”.

Yes, I do criticize a lot because they took away 4 years of my life and if not physically, then psychologically really traumatized me (not mentioning the deaths and crimes against humanity) and what I noticed, the intellectuals who took the stand were heavily persecuted.

Many other intellectuals simply decide to not “criticize” the correct side. Which meant everyone is allowed to criticize Trump (that was classy even before) and they just added anyone who stood against covid lockdowns. I also think the book “Treason of Experts” suit well here.

Without further due, what I think will come next. I don't think that this topic will penetrate society and become mainstream knowledge. What they describe in the Instagram format about “speed” of information is in essence debilitation of society. If we really work on “Memes” and “pictures” we returned to primal area of society. Something like “Neanderthals with iPhones”. It might be even planned like that.

The mainstream society simply don't really care and if they submitted, then they would break down psychologically. I talked with two girls last week to check, what is the progress and one which study medicine says that even on medicine faculty, there is silence. They know inside, that it was all scam but nobody formulate it yet or write it down. Everyone wait for someone, to do it for them.

The Future

I do believe that we will see more vaccine results and deaths soon. Someone predicts around 2.21 Billion deaths by 2030. I am not sure, but it could be.

Still, I am convinced society will not talk about it. In September Universities, Schools, Courses and everything will reopen, and we will continue as nothing would happen.

There will be changes, specially regarding prices, wealth and properties, but we will continue with the system forward. I don't see any radical changes or efforts to completely wipe it out or get some justice.

That’s my prediction, the most influencing factor will be the vaccine, wealth changes and the reduced population.

And for me, it means, that I need to learn the “Neanderthals” language, to be able to communicate with my surrounding. Maybe “Uga, Ha, Ga, Uga” would be sufficient and some bribe money.

But yes, this is really a huge disaster. Still hard to believe it.